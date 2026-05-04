Trisha, Celebrating 43rd Birthday Today, Reaches Vijay's Home In Chennai As TVK Leads Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor and politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is currently leading in 106 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. Amid this, actor Trisha Krishnan was spotted at Vijay's Chennai residence.

Details

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a closely fought three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition AIADMK allied with the BJP, and a new political force led by actor Vijay through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's residence in Chennai. The video, shared by ANI, carried the caption: "Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state."

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Notably, the visit coincided with Trisha's 43rd birthday. The actor had spent the morning at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, offering prayers during a quiet early visit. Visuals from the hill shrine surfaced online soon after, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Trisha was seen wearing a simple floral outfit as she arrived at the temple. She greeted devotees with a smile while entering the shrine, as fans gathered nearby. She had shared an Instagram video late Sunday night while travelling to Tirupati, marking the beginning of her birthday celebrations. By Monday morning, photos and videos showed her participating in temple rituals.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Earlier, during polling on April 23, Trisha had shared a photo on social media after casting her vote, which also drew significant online attention.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have appeared together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and most recently, Leo. Trisha is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil film Karuppu, which stars Suriya.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid internet speculation, though neither has responded to the claims. Following the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has also come under scrutiny, particularly as he prepares to enter the political arena with the TVK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding sparked renewed online conversation. While neither actor has addressed the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the event placed their long-standing association back under public scrutiny.



Also Read: Viral: On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day, Trisha Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Tirupati Temple Visit