Father's Pride, Festive Mood: As Vijay Surges, Celebration Erupts At Home

As Vijay inches closer to a simple majority, or at least emerges as the single largest party leader in Tamil Nadu, unseating the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, celebrations have broken out at his residence, particularly at his father's home, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar.

Amid an atmosphere of jubilation and emotion, Chandrasekhar, who introduced Vijay to cinema decades ago, described the moment as historic. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “It's a historic victory for Vijay and TVK. I am happy as a father.” Live Updates

Even as the party was yet to cross the halfway mark of 118 seats, he expressed confidence that the mandate would tilt decisively in their favour. “I expected more than 125 seats. I am sure TVK will secure a majority on its own,” he added.

From the outset of his political journey, Vijay had made it clear that the DMK was his principal opponent. Echoing that stance, Chandrasekhar said his son was prepared for the road ahead. “Vijay will face all challenges. He has a dream for Tamil Nadu, and he will deliver,” he noted, underscoring the actor-turned-politician's long-term vision for the state.

On questions surrounding possible post-poll alliances, especially with the Congress, an ally of the DMK and once seen as a potential partner for Vijay, Chandrasekhar dismissed speculation. “I am not seeking Congress' support. Don't ask me political questions, Vijay is my leader,” he said, drawing a clear line between familial pride and political decision-making.

Reflecting on Vijay's political evolution, Chandrasekhar revealed that this moment was years in the making. “Vijay nurtured his political dream for 20 years. He waited for the right time. As a father, I am happy,” he said.

Despite his own political and cinematic experience, he insisted he would not interfere. “Vijay can meet me as a son. The family is rejoicing, it's emotional. No suggestions from me.”

Summing up his belief in his son's leadership, Chandrasekhar said, “A good actor will be a good leader. Vijay will now prove it.”

As counting trends continue to firm up, the scenes outside Vijay's residence reflect not just a political shift, but a deeply personal milestone for a family that has watched his journey from cinema to the cusp of power.