Old Video Of Trisha Joking 'I Want To Become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister' Goes Viral

A past interview of Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced online, drawing attention amid the strong showing of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

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The video clip, reportedly from a 2004 interview, has begun circulating widely on social media as political discussion around Vijay and his party intensified following the latest election trends.



In the interview, recorded during the early years of her film career, Trisha was asked about her ambitions and long-term goals. She said she aspired to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu within the next ten years.

In the video, Trisha jokingly said, as reported by the Deccan Herald, "I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years." She was also asked what she would do after becoming the Chief Minister, to which Trisha gave a witty reply, saying, "First, you all vote and elect me, then I'll tell you!"

Watch the video here:

Remembered the scene from Pushpa 2



CM changed for his wife … if rumours are true, could be a perfect match ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾



Btw, Trisha Bday is May 4th as well#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/V6aL2AjqE5 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) May 4, 2026

Trisha Visits Vijay's Chennai Residence

Trisha, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, visited Vijay's residence in Chennai. A video of her visit went viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a closely fought three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition AIADMK allied with the BJP, and a new political force led by actor Vijay through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's residence in Chennai. The video, shared by ANI, carried the caption: "Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state."

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

The actor had spent the morning at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, offering prayers during a quiet early visit. Visuals from the hill shrine surfaced online soon after, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Trisha was seen wearing a simple floral outfit as she arrived at the temple. She greeted devotees with a smile while entering the shrine, as fans gathered nearby. She had shared an Instagram video late Sunday night while travelling to Tirupati, marking the beginning of her birthday celebrations. By Monday morning, photos and videos showed her participating in temple rituals.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Trisha Krishnan had the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/mhiaHMOu5l — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid internet speculation, though neither has responded to the claims.



Also Read: Trisha Gives Thumbs Up As She Leaves Vijay's Home Amid TVK's Lead In Tamil Nadu Polls, Watch