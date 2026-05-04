Salman Khan Breaks Down After 'Brother' Sushil Kumar's Death: <i>'Tu Mera Liver Aur Kidney Kharaab Karega'</i>

Salman Khan has expressed grief over the death of his close friend Sushil Kumar, sharing an emotional message on social media late Sunday night. Salman posted a photograph with Sushil Kumar on Instagram and called him a 'brother' with whom he shared a bond of more than four decades. In his note, the actor remembered his friend's strength, kindness, and positive attitude, saying he remained resilient even during the most difficult times.

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Salman began his post by writing, "This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga (it doesn't matter, everything will be fine). Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion."

He continued, "No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face. Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don't know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (some go earlier, some later; everyone has to go, we don't know when or how, so do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit."

In a separate post, Salman reflected on loss and acceptance, writing, "Jisko jaana hai, usse kabhi mat roko. Jis ko uss ko bulana tha woh toh jayega hi (never stop someone who is meant to leave; the one who is called will go anyway). Bulane ke chaar kaaran hain. Ek ke Sabko eventually jaana hai (there are four reasons - first, everyone has to go eventually). 2. Achhe aadmi ko jaldi bula liya jaata hai (good people are called earlier). 3. Ki aapne Mother Earth ka rent, EMI, GST nahi bhara hai toh wo bharne ka ek chance hai (if you have not paid Mother Earth's rent, EMI, or GST, this is a chance to pay it). 4- last jo jaata hai vo hota hai ganda corrupt dishonest etc etc (the ones who leave last are corrupt and dishonest). vo last jate hai we vil wait for them (they go last, we will wait for them). pehle na galat admi ka sar bheed crowd mai uthta tha wo kaat diya jaata tha yeh kab hua ? (earlier, if a wrong person raised their head in a crowd, it was cut off - when did that change?). Karma comes on there kins n they don't give a shit."

He concluded with a deeply personal message, "Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife, she knows you've left her for someone else there, haha. I wish I could abuse, be angry, or cry, which I do easily but for you, not even one tear. I see people on social media saying 'RIP' RSVP etc. You're gone, bro. And I won't call you a body, because you didn't have one. So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No 'rest in peace.' Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh...Enjoy. Cheers, bro. Accha bhala chal raha tha tu mera liver n kidney kharaab karega (everything was going fine, now you're going to ruin my liver and kidneys)."

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi.



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