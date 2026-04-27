Amaal Reacts After Father Daboo Malik Denies Being Replaced By Salman Khan In <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i>: "He Can't Speak Truth"

A recent controversy involving composer Amaal Mallik and his father Daboo Malik has drawn attention after conflicting claims about the 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya surfaced.

What's Happening

The issue began when Amaal alleged that his father had originally been associated with Maine Pyaar Kiya but was replaced by Salman Khan.

However, Daboo Malik recently addressed the matter and said that he was not involved in the film.

Following the circulation of Daboo's clarification online, Amaal responded on social media, maintaining his earlier stance.

He wrote, "He is just being respectful coz he can't speak the truth out of respect for his friendship with Salman sir.... Anyway no big deal, keep hating I'll keep creating," suggesting that his father was holding back due to his relationship with Salman Khan.

He is just being respectful coz he can't speak the truth out of respect for his friendship with Salman sir….



Anyway no big deal , keep hating I'll keep creating 😇 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) April 25, 2026

What Did Amaal Malik Say?

The controversy initially stemmed from Amaal's interview with Filmfare, where he spoke about his father's struggles during that period.

He said, "My dad was lost, when he was around 34-35. I have seen him sitting in a chair - baffled, confused, thinking what to do next. He tried acting. He shot for first two schedules of Maine Pyar Kiya, as the hero. The first time Sooraj Barjatya's father asked him to start shooting and learn the process, because the story is nice, so get into the flow of things."

What Did Daboo Malik Say?

In an interview with Buzzzoka Prime, Daboo clarified that he was not involved in Maine Pyaar Kiya, but was instead working on another project at the time.

He said, "Sawan Jhoom Utha uss picture ka naam tha jismein main kaam kar raha tha, Maine Pyaar Kiya nahi tha uska naam. Woh jab band ho gayi. Hume 1 saal ki mehanat ke baad pata chala ki woh picture nahi banane waali hai. Main ek din office gaya toh maine ek bahut bada poster dekha Maine Pyaar Kiya ka jismein pehli baar maine naya hero aur heroine dekhi. (The movie I was doing was Sawan Jhoom Utha, and not Maine Pyaar Kiya. That was canned. After working hard for a year, we learned the film was not being made. One day, I went to Rajshri office and I saw the poster of Maine Pyaar Kiya with a new leading pair)."

He further explained that both films were being developed under Rajshri Productions, which may have led to confusion.

Daboo added that while the projects were distinct, there were some similarities in tone and storyline.

"The two projects were not the same. That said, when I eventually watched Maine Pyaar Kiya, I did find a few elements that felt similar to Sawan Jhoom Utha. The storyline had a somewhat similar love story vibe. Perhaps this has come up in family discussions from time to time, and Amaal ended up presenting it in a way that made it sound like I had worked on Maine Pyaar Kiya. Hopefully, this clears the controversy for people," he said.

About Maine Pyaar Kiya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyaar Kiya marked Salman Khan's first leading role and introduced Bhagyashree to Bollywood.

The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in key roles.