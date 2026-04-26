Daboo Malik Denies Son Amaal Mallik's Claim Of Being Replaced By Salman Khan In <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i>

Music composer and Bigg Boss 19 fame Amaal Mallik recently sparked controversy when he accused Salman Khan of replacing his father and composer Daboo Malik in the 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Daboo has now responded to his son's claims, clarifying that he was in fact working on a different project at the time.

In an interview with Buzzzoka Prime, Daboo said, “Sawan Jhoom Utha uss picture ka naam tha jismein main kaam kar raha tha, Maine Pyaar Kiya nahi tha uska naam. Woh jab band ho gayi. Hume 1 saal ki mehanat ke baad pata chala ki woh picture nahi banane waali hai. Main ek din office gaya toh maine ek bahut bada poster dekha Maine Pyaar Kiya ka jismein pehli baar maine naya hero aur heroine dekhi. (The movie I was doing was Sawan Jhoom Utha, and not Maine Pyaar Kiya. That was canned. After working hard for a year, we learned the film was not being made. One day, I went to Rajshri office and I saw the poster of Maine Pyaar Kiya with a new leading pair).”

Daboo mentioned that Rajshri Productions, the banner behind Maine Pyaar Kiya, was also producing Sawan Jhoom Utha. He explained that while the projects were different, their resemblance could have been why Amaal got them mixed up.

"The two projects were not the same. That said, when I eventually watched Maine Pyaar Kiya, I did find a few elements that felt similar to Sawan Jhoom Utha. The storyline had a somewhat similar love story vibe. Perhaps this has come up in family discussions from time to time, and Amaal ended up presenting it in a way that made it sound like I had worked on Maine Pyaar Kiya. Hopefully, this clears the controversy for people," the composer said.

The Controversy

The controversy began when Amaal Mallik told Filmfare, "My dad was lost, when he was around 34-35. I have seen him sitting in a chair - baffled, confused, thinking what to do next. He tried acting. He shot for first two schedules of Maine Pyar Kiya, as the hero. The first time Sooraj Barjatya's father asked him to start shooting and learn the process, because the story is nice so get into the flow of things."

However, his father has now provided a clarification.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyaar Kiya introduced Salman Khan in his first leading role and marked Bhagyashree's debut in Bollywood. The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde in key roles.

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