Shooting at Trump's event live updates: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after gunshots were heard during the event on Saturday night.

About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," he said.

Videos showed Trump and the first lady bending down behind the dais before being evacuated by Secret Service officers.

About 2,600 people were at the event.

Here Are Live Updates On Shooting At Trump's Event: