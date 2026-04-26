Shooting at Trump's event live updates: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after gunshots were heard during the event on Saturday night.
About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."
"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," he said.
Videos showed Trump and the first lady bending down behind the dais before being evacuated by Secret Service officers.
About 2,600 people were at the event.
Here Are Live Updates On Shooting At Trump's Event:
"Violence Must Never Be The Way": Mexico's Sheinbaum After Shooting At Trump Event
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that "it's great" that Donald Trump and Melania Trump are "doing well" after the shooting at his event.
"We send our respect. Violence should never be the way," she wrote on X.
White House Press Dinner Attendees Take Cover Under Tables After Gunshots Heard
(Photo Credit: AFP)
Trump Shooting Live Updates: Officer Shot In Bullet-Resistant Vest
An officer shot in bullet-resistant vest at correspondents' dinner but is expected to be okay, a law enforcement official has said.
Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated After Shots Heard
Donald Trump and others seated at the main table ducked for cover as his security detail covered him from all directions after gunshots were heard.
Videos that have surfaced online show the Secret Service agents quickly whisking the US president away to safety.
Trump To Address Press Conference
Donald Trump has said that he has left the event and will address a press conference shortly.
"Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room," he said on Truth Social at 7:06 am.
He also said First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and all cabinet members are in "perfect condition".
Trump Event Shooting Live Updates: US President Says Shooter Caught
Trump said that a “shooter has been apprehended” in a post to Truth Social about 30 minutes following a security incident at the White House correspondents’ dinner.
"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again," he said.
White House Press Dinner Shooting Live Updates: Audience Heard Five To Eight Shots
Some in the audience at the White House press dinner reported hearing what they believed to be five to eight shots fired.
Trump Event Shooting Live Updates: US President Evacuated After Gunshots Heard
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance are safe after suspected gunshots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night.
Trump, Melania, and Vance were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents after loud noise was heard during the event at the Washington Hilton in Washington.