Iran Drops Lego-Style Clip Mocking Trump Over White House Dinner Shooting

Iran has released a Lego-style diss track video mocking US President Donald Trump after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident in Washington.

The animated clip, widely shared on social media, uses a satirical song format and targets Trump's leadership and security handling of the event. The clip shows scenes where security is seen taking control of the situation.

The video refers to the White House dinner chaos after reports of gunfire led to a sudden evacuation of Trump and other top leaders. Trump, who was giving a speech, was immediately taken away by Secret Service agents.

Wow. Iranian Lego diss track team is FAST. pic.twitter.com/ILdlraLfFq — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 26, 2026

In the video, the makers use a rap-style "diss track" to criticise the Trump administration for staging drama and controlling narratives. It further states that while Trump may control media narratives in the US, he does not have control over Iran.

One of the main lines says, "Every time your polls drop, you pull up the same scheme." The video mocks Trump, saying that whenever his popularity or poll numbers drop, he creates or reacts to dramatic situations to shift attention back to himself.

"Snowflake ego so high, can't handle the smoke. Hire the mentalist, so you don't get roasted," the clip says.

It also takes jabs at Trump's public image, calling out "fragile ego." The video calls Trump "super fragile" and claims the country is facing financial strain, while also saying that even some MAGA supporters are beginning to see flaws in his leadership.

"MAGA waking up, country going broke. You control the dinner, but you lost the same. You control the narrative, but you still a loser."

The track also uses phrases like empty plates, a rushed exit, and "staged scene". The track says that despite the panic, the event was later controlled, but nothing actually happened during the dinner, and it was only confusion and drama.

The video also states that Trump tries to act strong in public, but people are laughing at him behind the scenes and do not take him seriously.

The high-profile event was abruptly disrupted while Trump was giving a speech. Soon after, guests were escorted out of the venue.

The event was attended by several key leaders, including First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials, along with other senior officials and cabinet members.

However, this is not a one-off case. Earlier, similar satirical or propaganda-style AI-generated videos linked to Iran or pro-Iran accounts have been shared online.

Earlier this month, YouTube banned Explosive Media, a group of pro-Iran creators that describes itself as independent but is widely suspected of having links to the Iranian government. The group was known for producing viral AI-generated Lego-style videos mocking Trump.

