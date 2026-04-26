Pinned On Ground: Trump Releases Photo Of White House Press Dinner Shooter

Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a media gala in Washington on Saturday night, with the gunman detained at a screening area just outside the hotel ballroom where hundreds of guests had gathered.

Trump was rushed off the stage and security teams swarmed past groups of invitees at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner, as people dived under tables in chaotic scenes.

First Image Of Suspected Shooter Released

The first image of the suspected shooter from the White House Correspondents' Dinner has emerged, showing him pinned down by law enforcement near stairs at the Washington Hilton.

Trump shared images of the suspected shooter on social media platform Truth Social, which show him pinned to the ground without a shirt and with his hands tied behind his back.

The suspected shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, according to reports.

The US President also posted a video of suspect running through security checkpoint.

Trump while addressing the reporters said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

.@POTUS: "A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great." pic.twitter.com/ypKrVT8YPU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

The US President further said, "I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy."

Calling the suspect a "sick person," Trump said he has been captured and warned that similar actions would be carried out again within the next 30 days.

.@POTUS: "The man has been captured. They're going to his apartment. I guess he lives in California — and he's a sick person... I said, very importantly, that we'll do it again within the next 30 days, and we'll make it bigger, and better, and even nicer." pic.twitter.com/tKnnTJw8aR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

"The man has been captured. They're going to his apartment. I guess he lives in California — and he's a sick person... I said, very importantly, that we'll do it again within the next 30 days, and we'll make it bigger, and better, and even nicer," the US President said.

Secret Service Confirms Suspect In Custody

The Secret Service confirmed that one suspect was in custody, adding the shooting incident took place near the main security screening area.

We will provide updates as they become available and confirm information. Our teams are on the ground assessing the situation and investigating. All of our protectees are safe. pic.twitter.com/BYl6sR5WVU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 26, 2026

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the suspect will be charged with two counts of "using a firearm during a crime of violence" and for "assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon."

He will be arraigned in court on Monday, she said.

She added that while only one officer was injured, "it is clear based upon what we know so far that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could" and was only stopped because the checkpoint outside the hotel worked.

The defendant will be arraigned on Monday.



It is clear that this individual was intent on doing as much harm as he could.



Thank God for our law enforcement who acted so quickly to prevent what could have been a horrific event. pic.twitter.com/jqrFxMhb5T — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 26, 2026

Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated. Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel, and helicopters hovered overhead.

"Quite an evening in DC Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," Trump said on social media.

Several people in the crowd said they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots. The banquet hall, packed with hundreds of journalists, celebrities and national leaders awaiting Trump's address, was evacuated. National Guard personnel were deployed inside as attendees were allowed to exit but barred from re-entering, while security outside the venue remained extremely tight.

Trump's first appearance as president at Saturday's annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington has brought his administration's often tense relationship with the media into the spotlight.

Trump attended the event on Saturday night alongside journalists, celebrities and political figures, including leaders from countries at war, as well as comic elements such as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.