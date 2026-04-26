Video Shows Trump Event Shooter Charging Towards Press Dinner Venue

US President Donald Trump has shared a video of the suspect behind a shooting incident at a media gala in Washington. The 24-second clip, posted on Truth Social, shows the suspect charging towards a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

The video further shows Secret Service agents taking positions and turning towards him with their guns raised at the suspect.

Officers then swarm toward the man.

JUST IN: President Trump posts video of SHOOTER on TruthSocial. pic.twitter.com/mVFkDaldpv — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 26, 2026

Trump, who was uninjured, also shared pictures of the suspected shooter that show him pinned to the ground without a shirt surrounded by law enforcement. His hands were tied behind his back.

Trump, during a White House press briefing about an hour after the incident, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service.

A senior police officer said the suspect was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives.

One officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.

He said that he believes the suspected shooter was a "lone wolf."

He described him as a "whack job" and said he felt there was no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.

Photo Credit: AFP

Trump said the shooter still remained a far distance from the ballroom where thousands of people had gathered for the dinner.

“He hadn't anywhere close to breached the doors of the ballroom,” he told reporters.

Multiple videos have now surfaced online that show Secret Service agents rushing to evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

CNN reports that a suspect has been shot and killed by officers with the U.S. Secret Service in the lobby of the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, after the evacuation of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/p1ntonqqbn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 26, 2026

THIS IS THE MOMENT SECRET SERVICE AGENTS ESCORTED JD VANCE OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER. pic.twitter.com/9vMncD23Vc — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) April 26, 2026

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton hotel as guests ducked under tables.

Trump Event Shooting Suspect Identified As Cole Tomas Allen

The shooting suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told the news agency AP.

Trump, during the press conference, said the motivation of the shooter was unclear, but said that “he was a guy who looked pretty evil when he was down.”

He said he initially believed it was a tray being dropped, noting that the noise was “quite far away.”

But the first lady, he said, was “very cognizant” that it was a shooting.

“I think she knew immediately what happened,” the president said, recalling that his wife told him, “That's a bad noise.”