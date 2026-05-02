'Lunatics Can't Have Nukes': Trump's Dig At Iran As 60-Day War Deadline Ends

President Donald Trump said the US is in a war with Iran because "lunatics can't have a nuclear weapon", a statement that comes at a time the Republican has told the US Congress that the war stands terminated.

While Trump and his administration faced a 60-day war deadline, extending which would require US Congress approval, his verbal attacks continue. US action against Iran saved the Middle East from a trigger-happy nuclear-enabled Iran, he said at an event in Florida. "We stopped them (Iran) with the B2 bombers. If we didn't do that, they would've had a nuclear weapon. Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces," he said.

Trump claimed that Iran is getting decimated, adding that, "They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. They have no radar. Their leaders are all gone."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We're in a war because, I think you would agree, we can't let lunatics have a nuclear weapon.



*Thunderous Applause* pic.twitter.com/Sx7DmMz8B4 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 1, 2026

Rejecting Iran's latest proposal to end the war presented on Friday, Trump said the conflict would not end prematurely. "We're not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years," he said.

He blamed Tehran's "fractured leadership" for not giving the "kind of deal that we have to have". "It's a very disjointed leadership," Trump said. "They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up."

Rejection of the proposal came almost as soon as it was delivered by mediator Pakistan, which received it from Iran on Thursday night.

The fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran appears to still be holding though both countries have traded accusations of violations. While the ceasefire has largely halted fighting in Iran, stand-off continues over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passes.

Eventually, Iran has two options, Trump said. "Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options," he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a flurry of calls on Friday with many of his regional counterparts, including from Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Azerbaijan, to brief them on his country's latest initiatives to end the war, according to his social media.

Two rounds of talks in Pakistan were inconclusive, with US President JD Vance saying no headway was made despite a "best possible offer" in the first round. In the second round, Trump said "no more 18-hour flights" for US envoys as Iran refused direct talks.