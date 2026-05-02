Experts On Why Trump Should Not Use 'Dark Eagle' Missiles Against Iran

There are growing warnings from defence commentators that US President Donald Trump should think carefully before moving sophisticated hypersonic missiles into the Middle East.

The US Central Command is seeking to position the army's much-delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic missile in the Middle East, hoping the extended-range weapon could be used to hit ballistic missile infrastructure located deep within Iran, according to Bloomberg News.

If given the green light, it would mark the first deployment of the US hypersonic missile, which remains behind schedule and is not yet fully operational, in contrast to rival systems already in service in Russia and China.

A source briefed on the matter said the Request for Forces outlines that Iranian launchers have been relocated beyond the strike range of the Precision Strike Missile, which has a range of more than 300 miles.

According to experts, there are three reasons why Trump must desist from deploying these missiles.

Risk Of Increased Conflict

One of the major reasons cited for not deploying these missiles is the risk of escalating the conflict by provoking the Iranians.

“Since these weapons are often perceived to carry nuclear warheads – although not in this case – it could be perceived, even if incorrectly, as a major move to fulfil Trump's threat to annihilate the Iranian civilisation,” James Pattison, professor of politics at the University of Manchester, told The i Paper.

Dr Sidharth Kaushal, senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, told The i Paper that such a deployment could carry dual messaging: a warning directed at Iran's leadership, or a more indirect signal to China and Russia about US capabilities.

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, pledged to protect Iran's nuclear capabilities and warned that the country would counter any perceived misuse of the Strait of Hormuz by its adversaries.

Debate Over Necessity

There are growing questions about the need for Dark Eagle, as it is unclear what further objectives the US hopes to achieve in Iran beyond its existing air dominance.

“Given the extent of the air superiority which the US enjoys over Iran, it is not immediately obvious what a small number of hypersonics would add, since the US has multiple means of striking both time-sensitive and hardened targets in Iran using fixed-win air assets, and most operationally relevant fleeting targets are not valuable enough to justify the use of Dark Eagle,” Dr Kaushal said.

High Costs Likely To Raise Eyebrows

The missiles also carry a significant financial burden, with each unit priced at roughly $15 million: a figure that may prove contentious given the billions Washington has already committed to the conflict in Iran.