NASA Fellow, Teacher: Cole Thomas Allen Who Fired Shots At Trump Event

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, has been identified by multiple media outlets as the suspect in custody following the Saturday shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, attended by US President Donald Trump and the first lady.

The shooting occurred outside the Washington Hilton, where the high-profile dinner was being held, prompting an immediate response from the US Secret Service and local law enforcement.

Investigators say Allen was stopped at a security checkpoint before he could reach the ballroom where the president and roughly 2,500 guests were present.

Unverified social media profiles, including LinkedIn, describe Allen as a mechanical engineer, computer scientist, indie game developer, and part-time teacher based in the Los Angeles area.

According to the online profiles, Allen is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later completed a Master's degree in Computer Science from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

His work history lists roles as a mechanical engineer at IJK Controls and a teaching assistant at Caltech. He has also worked as a part-time teacher for C2 Education. In 2014, Allen participated in a Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Allen is also described as a self-employed indie game developer who created games such as "Bohrdom" and "First Law."

Some reports say he donated to Kamala Harris in 2024 and was named Teacher of the Month in Los Angeles County. However, these details have not been officially confirmed.

Charges And Court Appearance

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Allen will be charged with two counts of "using a firearm during a crime of violence" and for "assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon."

He will be arraigned in court on Monday, she said.

Pirro added that while only one officer was injured, "it is clear based upon what we know so far that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could" and said he was only stopped because the security checkpoint outside the hotel worked.

What Happened At The Security Checkpoint

Washington, DC police chief Jeffery Carroll said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

"As he ran through that checkpoint, members of law enforcement from the United States Secret Service intercepted that individual," Carroll said.

"Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual. A US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer was struck in his vest...He seems to be in good spirits at this time."

Carroll said the suspect was not hit by gunfire during the exchange. "The suspect in this case, he was not struck by gunfire...It does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman," he said.

Federal law enforcement sources said the suspect, who is confirmed to be a teacher, was arrested after allegedly entering the Washington Hilton hotel and charging toward the ballroom.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the suspect has been taken to hospital and is being evaluated. She said a Secret Service officer who was hit in his bulletproof vest was also taken to hospital.

Bowser and Carroll said the suspect in custody is believed to have acted alone.

Carroll added that the suspect is believed to have been a guest at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner was held.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said the agency is examining the suspect's background.

"We will be examining this individual's background thoroughly. That process has already started... we will analyse all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country," Patel said.

.@FBIDirectorKash: "We will be examining this individual's background thoroughly. That process has already started... we will analyze all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country." pic.twitter.com/ku5P8Mihut — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

'He's A Sick Person'

Trump shared images of the suspected shooter on social media platform Truth Social, which show him pinned to the ground without a shirt and with his hands tied behind his back.

Following the shooting incident, Trump told reporters that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before he was stopped by the Secret Service.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.

The president also said charges would be filed soon.

"I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy," he said.

Calling the suspect a "sick person," Trump said he had been captured and warned that similar actions could be attempted again.

"The man has been captured. They're going to his apartment. I guess he lives in California and he's a sick person... I said, very importantly, that we'll do it again within the next 30 days, and we'll make it bigger, and better, and even nicer," the US President said.

(With inputs from agencies)