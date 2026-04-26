White House Press Dinner Shooter "Very Sick", Was "Heavily Armed": Trump

US President Donald Trump said the shooter who created chaos at the White House press dinner carried multiple weapons, and also thanked the Secret Service for their bravery in handling the threat.

Giving details of the incident, Trump said the shooting suspect was his "would-be assassin", but thanks to the Secret Service who stopped him. The suspect also shot a security officer at the media gala, he said.

A video posted by the US president showed the suspect running past a security barricade as Secret Service agents ran toward him.

"He was a very sick man," Trump said of the shooter. "The room was very secure. He charged from 50 yards away. The reaction time of the Secret Service was very fast," Trump added.