US-Iran War News Live Update: Iran fired on at least three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and has seized two of them, intensifying its assault on the trade done through the key waterway. The attacks came just hours after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire in Iran while also maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports. The White House, however, quickly said the action was not a deal breaker for potential peace negotiations between the two nations.
"These were not US ships. These were not Israeli ships," Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told Fox News. Therefore, she claimed the Iranians had not violated a cease-fire with the United States that Trump has extended indefinitely.
She warned media against "blowing this out of proportion".
The standoff between the US and Iran has effectively choked off nearly all exports through the strait -- where 20 per cent of the world's traded oil passes in peacetime -- with no end in sight. Iranian media said the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was bringing the two ships to Iran, marking a further escalation, though the White House said the seizures didn't violate ceasefire terms. The conflict has already sent gas prices skyrocketing far beyond the region and raised the cost of food and a wide array of other products. The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, nosed over $100 per barrel, marking a 35 per cent increase from prewar levels, but stock markets still appear to be shrugging it off.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War, Ceasefire, Peace Talks:
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US President Donald Trump said that "good news" regarding a second round of peace talks with Iran may come as soon as Friday. The New York Post, citing sources in Islamabad, reported on Wednesday that peace talks could resume within the next "36 to 72" hours.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Lebanon Meets Israel In Washington To Request Truce Extension
Israel and Lebanon hold a new round of talks in Washington on Thursday, during which Beirut plans to request a one-month extension of a ceasefire due to expire within days. Israel stated ahead of the talks that it has no "serious disagreements" with Lebanon, calling on it to "work together" against the pro-Iran Hezbollah, which is notably absent from and opposed to the negotiations. The two countries, officially at war for decades, held a meeting in Washington on April 14, the first of its kind since 1993, in an attempt to put an end to the more than six-week war between Hezbollah and Israel.
The United States announced a 10-day truce shortly after the first meeting, and it is due to expire on Sunday.
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Iran War News Live: Israeli Strikes In Southern Lebanon Kill LebaneseJournalist, Wound Another
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil and wounded a photographer accompanying her, according to a senior Lebanese military official and Khalil's employer, the Al-Akhbar newspaper.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Khalil's death. Earlier, the Israeli military said in a statement it had received reports that two journalists were injured as a result of its strikes.
The death of Khalil, 43, brought the death toll on Wednesday to five people. It was the deadliest day since a 10-day ceasefire was announced on April 16 to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Khalil and freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj were covering developments near the town of al-Tayri when an Israeli strike hit the vehicle in front of them. They ran into a nearby house, which was then also targeted by an Israeli strike, Lebanon's health ministry, the senior Lebanese military official and press advocates said.
Iran War: 5 Lebanese Killed In Israeli Strikes As Lebanon Seeks Truce Extension
Israeli strikes killed five people, including a journalist, and wounded another in Lebanon on Wednesday, despite an ongoing ceasefire that Beirut will request an extension for in upcoming talks with Israel in Washington.
Iran Says Won't Reopen Hormuz As Long As US Blockade Remains
Iran said on Wednesday it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US naval blockade remained in place, calling it a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire between the longtime foes.
Hormuz Blockade Live Updates: Oil Prices Edge Lower With No Progress On US-Iran Talks
Brent crude futures fell 15 cents to $101.76 a barrel, after settling above $100 for the first time in more than two weeks on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 14 cents to $92.82.
Both benchmarks closed more than $3 higher on Wednesday after larger-than-expected gasoline and distillate stock draws in the US, and over the lack of progress on peace talks.
While US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire between the countries following a request by Pakistani mediators, Iran and the U.S. are still restricting the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait carried about 20% of daily global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies until the war began at the end of February with attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.
US-Iran War Live Updates: India-Bound Ship Among Three Containers Attacked By Iran In Hormuz
Three container ships, including one headed to India, were attacked by Iran’s security forces in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, amid looming uncertainty about the US-Iran ceasefire and proposed peace talks.
All three containers crossed the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf and two of them didn’t relay information about their location, destination and port of origin while crossing the waterway, ship-tracking data suggests.
Iran’s state media and BBC identified the three container ships as Liberia-flagged Epaminondas and Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Euphoria.
Epaminondas, who declared its destination as Mundra Port in India, was the first vessel to have come under gunfire on Wednesday. As per the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre, a “gun boat" belonging to Iran’s elite paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), opened fire on the container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman causing heavy damage to the vessel's bridge.
US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Says Won't Reopen Hormuz As Long As US Blockade Remains
Iran vowed Wednesday not to reopen the Strait of Hormuz so long as a US naval blockade remained in place despite a ceasefire extension, as it announced the seizure of two ships trying to cross the strategic waterway. As the clock ticked for a return to the war that has engulfed the region, US President Donald Trump had said Tuesday he would maintain the truce to allow more time for Pakistani-brokered peace talks.
Iran said it welcomed the efforts by Pakistan but made no other comment on Trump's announcement.
"A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade," said Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in the first round of talks in Islamabad.
"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire."