"Shut Up": Iran Mocks Trump's Ceasefire Extension With AI Video

Iranians are trolling US President Donald Trump relentlessly with AI-generated videos, even after he extended the fragile ceasefire with Tehran. In the latest assault, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad has shared an AI video mocking Trump and his recent decision to extend a ceasefire at "Pakistan's request".

Posting the video, the consulate's official X handle wrote, "How was the ceasefire extended? The video is getting viral in Iran."

In the 45-second video, AI-generated Trump, with Vice President JD Vance and others, is seen waiting for Iran's team at the negotiation table.

How was the ceasefire extended?

The video is getting viral in Iran. pic.twitter.com/UCldpWjZMO — Iran Consulate - Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 22, 2026

"We are having very great negotiations with Iran," the Trump caricature types out on his latest Truth Social post.

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The video then uses a SpongeBob SquarePants '2,000 years later' meme template to show AI Trump getting frustrated at Iran's no-show.

"If Iran doesn't come to negotiate, we're gonna bomb them," the now-angry-looking AI Trump tells the vacant seats. Moments later, he asks the still-empty room, "So where are the Iranians?"

Soon, an aide hands him a note, which reads, "Shut up, Trump".

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The video ends with the Trump caricature saying, "Alright, then I will extend the ceasefire at Pakistan's request." He then abruptly walked out of the room to laughter.

What Trump Actually Said

In real life, Trump said he decided to extend the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at the request of Pakistan to give Tehran's leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war. Iran, meanwhile, has been insisting it is undecided whether it wants to return to the negotiating table expected in Pakistan's capital later this week.

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According to Iran's state TV, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We entered the negotiations in good faith and with seriousness, but the negotiating party (the United States) has shown disregard and lack of good faith."

"Iran has not yet decided whether it will participate in the new round of peace negotiations with the United States scheduled for later this week," he added.