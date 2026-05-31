"There Would Be No Israel Without Me": Trump Amid Netanyahu Rift Buzz

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Israel would not exist without his support, as his public disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to grow.

Speaking at the G7 summit alongside Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trump said, "Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel, because no other president was willing to do what I did.

"Israel would have been blown up a long time ago, had I not gotten involved."

His comments came as he urged Netanyahu to be more cautious over Israel's strikes in Lebanon, which he said could affect efforts towards a peace deal with Iran.

Trump Criticises Netanyahu Over Lebanon Strikes

Trump said he still had a strong relationship with Netanyahu but warned him to show more restraint.

"I've had a great relationship with Bibi, but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."

"Lebanon used to be a great country. It was a country where you had professors, doctors, lawyers. The great intellect was in Lebanon. Now it's just terrible."

The remarks followed reports that Trump was angry with Netanyahu after Israel carried out strikes on Beirut ahead of a planned US-Iran agreement.

Israel said the attack targeted a Hezbollah location in the Lebanese capital. Trump told Axios he was surprised when his advisers informed him about the strikes, especially as both sides had earlier agreed not to attack each other.

"It is so bad - I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal," he said.

Trump also accused Netanyahu of poor judgement during the dispute.

"Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack? I was so p*ssed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that," he told Axios.

Iran Says Lebanon Withdrawal Is Key To Deal

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any deal with the US would require Israel to withdraw from parts of Lebanon occupied during the conflict.

"Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end," Araghchi said.

However, a US official said the agreement does not include a demand for an Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu has also said Israel will continue to stay in Lebanon "as long as necessary".