How Trump's Iran Deal Is Creating Trouble For Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump's efforts to push for a broader peace arrangement with Iran have created a difficult situation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who continues to defend Israel's military campaign against Tehran and its allies in the region.

While Washington appears focused on reducing tensions and moving towards a settlement, Netanyahu has maintained that Israel's operations are far from over, creating a growing gap between the two allies.

Israel Continues Strikes As Trump Calls For Restraint

Even as Trump urged countries involved in the conflict to tone down their actions amid talks for a regional truce, the Israeli military has continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iran-backed group.

The continued strikes have highlighted the challenge facing Netanyahu -- balancing pressure from Washington with his own government's demand to maintain military pressure on Iran's network of allies.

Netanyahu Defends Iran Campaign As A Historic Victory

Addressing reporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Netanyahu defended Israel's actions against Iran and described the military campaign as one of the most significant operations in the country's history.

"We neutralised their nuclear scientists, decapitated the leaders of the terror regime, crushed the nuclear facilities, destroyed missiles, and destroyed the overwhelming majority of factories producing missiles. We saved the State of Israel from annihilation," Netanyahu told reporters.

The Israeli leader's remarks came after Washington and Tehran announced a preliminary truce, with Netanyahu making clear that he believes the military campaign achieved major gains and should not be rolled back easily.

Political Pressure Grows Ahead Of Israel's Election

Netanyahu is also facing pressure at home as Israel moves closer to its next general election, which must be held before the end of October 2026. His political position has become more complicated as he continues to face a corruption trial in Tel Aviv, according to the BBC.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the prime minister's postition in the Knesset, saying Netanyahu was stuck between two difficult choices.

He described the situation as "either a direct and destructive confrontation with our greatest ally, or a submissive surrender of Israeli interests".

Far-Right Allies Challenge Ceasefire Push

The pressure is not only coming from the opposition. Netanyahu's own coalition partners, including far-right ministers, have opposed any agreement they believe could limit Israel's military freedom.

Iran has insisted that any ceasefire should include an end to "military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon," a condition that has raised concerns among Israeli hardliners.

Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir pushed back against the agreement, writing on social media: "Trump's agreement does not bind us. We are not parties to this agreement, which does not ensure our security."

With Trump seeking a diplomatic path and Netanyahu facing pressure from both allies and opponents, the Israeli prime minister now faces a difficult balancing act - protecting his political position while deciding how far Israel's military campaign should continue.