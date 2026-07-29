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"Best Conversation": Netanyahu After Trump Meeting Since Iran War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had an "excellent" meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, marking their first face-to-face talks since the war with Iran began in late February.

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"Best Conversation": Netanyahu After Trump Meeting Since Iran War
Benjamin Netanyahu meets Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had an "excellent" meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, marking their first face-to-face talks since the war with Iran began in late February.

"I've just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding it touched on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons". "It was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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