"Best Conversation": Netanyahu After Trump Meeting Since Iran War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had an "excellent" meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, marking their first face-to-face talks since the war with Iran began in late February.

"I've just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump," Netanyahu said in a video statement, adding it touched on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons". "It was one of the best conversations I've ever had with the President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."

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