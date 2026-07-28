IITian Earning Rs 1 Crore, Owner of 3 Houses, Borrows Rs 15,000 For Income Tax Return, Chartered Accountant Claims

With just a few days before the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline, a chartered accountant (CA) has caught social media's attention after sharing the story of an IITian client who appeared rich on paper but was facing a severe liquidity crisis. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, CA Pratibha Goyal claimed that she had filed the ITR of the IIT graduate who had been earning an annual compensation of Rs 1 crore for the past five years.

In addition to the fat salary package, the client had three houses to their name, with two under construction. Despite the wealth, Goyal stated that the client did not have enough liquid cash to pay an outstanding tax liability of Rs 15,000 and urged her to wait till August.

"Just filed ITR of one of my IITian client! He is a young guy having a package of 1 crore plus since 5 years. Has 3 houses out of which 2 projects are WIP," Wrote Goyal.

"He told me he had no money to pay taxes of Rs. 15K and wanted me to wait till August so that his salary comes and we can pay the taxes."

Goyal highlighted that paying tax after the deadline would have meant incurring more interest. To avoid such a situation, the client borrowed money and managed to pay tax and file ITR, prompting Goyal to remark that the country needed financial literacy.

"Later he borrowed money to pay tax and file ITR because August meant more interest! It's high time we need Financial literacy in our country!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, some users questioned the veracity of the claims while others highlighted that even IITians could make poor financial decisions.

"Can't believe an IITian who are good at handling complex logic couldn't manage income, expense math," said one user while another added: "Even I know too many people like this. They are asset rich but not cash rich. They don't have financial literacy."

A third commented: "I hope he pays you a decent fee, and that, too, promptly. I don't think this is a cash flow issue. That is the perception he wants to convey to a person with access to his financial information. Unless he is an extravagant spender, it's just show baazi."

A fourth said: "Everyone who calls this attention seeking is simply a fool and has no idea how much Indians lack financial literacy. Most of my clients who come to me citing a liquidity crisis are people above packages of 50 lakhs."