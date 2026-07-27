Own Two Houses? Know These Rules Before Filing Your Income Tax Returns

Income Tax Returns 2026-27: Buying a second home is no longer uncommon. For many Indians, it is a way to build long-term wealth, earn rental income or secure a property for future family needs. But while owning multiple homes can strengthen a financial portfolio, it also brings additional tax responsibilities that should not be overlooked while filing income tax returns.

One of the most important aspects of filing returns is correctly identifying the nature of each property. Whether a house is self-occupied or let out determines how income from that property is calculated and what deductions can be claimed. Even a small reporting error can lead to incorrect tax calculations or future notices from the tax department.

Homeowners should also keep all property-related documents ready well before filing their returns. These include home loan interest certificates, principal repayment statements, municipal tax receipts, rental agreements, rent receipts and records of any income earned from tenants. Organising these documents in advance can make the filing process quicker and significantly reduce the chances of mistakes.

"Many homebuyers spend months evaluating the right property and arranging financing, but tax planning often becomes an afterthought until it's time to file returns," said Jason Samuel, Managing Director, House of Swamiraj.

"In our view, financial planning should go hand in hand with the home-buying journey. Understanding how multiple properties are treated under the Income Tax Act, maintaining proper documentation throughout the year, and seeking professional guidance where required can help homeowners avoid unnecessary compliance issues while making the most of the benefits available. As real estate increasingly becomes a long-term wealth creation asset, informed ownership is just as important as informed investment," he added.

Experts say taxpayers should not focus only on claiming deductions. They must also ensure that property-related income, municipal taxes paid and eligible expenses are reported accurately. A well-planned approach to tax compliance not only helps maximise available benefits but also minimises the risk of filing errors and future scrutiny.

As more Indians expand their real estate portfolios, understanding the tax implications of owning multiple homes is becoming just as important as choosing the right property in the first place. A little planning today can make tax filing smoother, simpler and stress-free.