Filing Income Tax Return? These Mistakes May Attract 200% Penalty

Income Tax FY 2025-26: Income tax saving is all about planning, paperwork, and correct reporting. Many taxpayers lose money not because of high tax, but because of mistakes while filing returns. Some of these mistakes can attract penalties as high as 200 per cent of the tax due. Follow Live Updates

A careful approach can help you save tax and avoid trouble. Here is how to do both.

Start with proper tax planning

Plan your tax at the start of the financial year.

Also, use common deductions wisely:

Section 80C: EPF, PPF, ELSS, life insurance, home loan principal

Section 80D: Health insurance premium

Home loan interest under Section 24(b)

NPS contribution under 80CCD(1B)

HRA, LTA, and standard deduction from salary

Do not invest just to save tax. Choose products that suit your goals.

"Many investors focus on headline tax-saving instruments and deductions but often overlook the hidden costs that can silently erode post-tax returns. These charges may not be immediately visible, yet they materially impact the effectiveness of any tax-saving strategy over the long term," says CA Suresh Surana.

Report Every Income Source

Many notices are triggered because income is missed. Commonly ignored incomes:

Bank interest from savings and FDs

Freelance or side income

Capital gains from shares or mutual funds

Rent received

Foreign income or assets

Always match your income with:

AIS (Annual Information Statement)

Form 26AS

If it appears there, it must appear in your return.

Section Nature of Default Penalty 140A(3) Failure to pay self-assessment tax, interest, or fees Up to the amount of tax in arrears 270A(1) - Under-reporting Income under-reported 50% of tax payable on that income 270A(1) - Misreporting Income misreported deliberately 200% of tax payable on that income 234F Late filing of ITR Rs 5,000; Rs 1,000 if income ≤ Rs 5 lakh TDS/TCS statement delay Failure to file statements on time Rs 200 per day, capped at TDS/TCS amount 271AAD False entry or omission in books to reduce tax 100% of false/omitted entry value

File On Time, Pay Self-Assessment Tax

If tax is still due after TDS and advance tax, pay it before filing ITR. Delay in payment or filing attracts fees and penalties. Remember that these small errors can be costly:

Wrong PAN or bank details

Incorrect deduction claims

Missing income entries

Mismatch with AIS/26AS

Claiming exemptions without proof

Review your return calmly before submission.

If You Make A Mistake, Fix It Quickly

The law allows you to file a revised return before the deadline. If you discover an error:

Correct it immediately

File a revised return

Keep documents ready

Genuine mistakes with proper explanation may not attract penalties.

Keep These Documents Ready:

Investment proofs

Insurance receipts

Loan statements

Rent receipts

Capital gains statements

Bank interest certificates

"Many investments come with hidden charges, so it's important to be aware of them and avoid frequent buying and selling. A good strategy is not just about picking the right tax-saving products, but also understanding their costs, how they work, and any exit conditions. Keeping these costs, low can help you grow your wealth more effectively over time," added CA Surana.