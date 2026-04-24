Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Friday morning. However, trading will remain volatile due to lack of any progress in US-Iran talks.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3 per cent. Brent crude is trading above $100 per barrel as the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt energy supply.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-