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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Friday morning. However, trading will remain volatile due to lack of any progress in US-Iran talks. 

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3 per cent. Brent crude is trading above $100 per barrel as the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt energy supply. 

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-

Apr 24, 2026 08:39 (IST)
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Shares In Focus: RIL, Infosys, Hindustan Zinc, Cyient, and Dabur

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Adani Energy Solutions, Infosys and others will remain on investors' radar.

Apr 24, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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Heatwave May Melt 4% Of GDP, Raise Medical Bills, Dent Productivity

Extreme heat has already accounted for around $159 billion in lost productivity, roughly 5.4 per cent of India's income. Read full report here

Apr 24, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Check BSE Sensex Market Cap

At the close on Thursday (April 23), the total market cap of BSE Sensex stood at Rs 4,66,39,865.

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