Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open on a positive note on Friday morning. However, trading will remain volatile due to lack of any progress in US-Iran talks.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained as much as 0.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3 per cent. Brent crude is trading above $100 per barrel as the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt energy supply.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Shares In Focus: RIL, Infosys, Hindustan Zinc, Cyient, and Dabur
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, Adani Energy Solutions, Infosys and others will remain on investors' radar.
Heatwave May Melt 4% Of GDP, Raise Medical Bills, Dent Productivity
Extreme heat has already accounted for around $159 billion in lost productivity, roughly 5.4 per cent of India's income. Read full report here