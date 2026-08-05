Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, according to the Revised List of Business.
The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by NK Premachandran and Sougata Ray seeking disapproval of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026), enforced by the President on June 5.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Seeks To Discuss New Anti-Defection Law
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb mass political defections.
In his notice, Tewari sought leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the House to discuss what he described a "definite matter of urgent public importance."
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn will move The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn will move The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide for law relating to evidence with respect to bankers' books and to align it with contemporary digital banking practices.