Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing, according to the Revised List of Business.

The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by NK Premachandran and Sougata Ray seeking disapproval of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026), enforced by the President on June 5.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: