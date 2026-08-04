Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The NDA Parliamentary Party will hold its 'Mangal Milan' meeting today at the Parliament Library Building (PLB) to chalk out the ruling alliance's floor strategy for the remaining 10 days of the Monsoon Session.
A note, circulated among all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Parliament, said, "All Hon'ble NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the programme and be present at the venue well in time."
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am on Tuesday in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, said the Office Secretary of the BJP in Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, along with other NDA MPs, are expected to attend the meeting.
The 'Mangal Milan' meeting is virtually the rebranded weekly NDA parliamentary party strategy session held to foster constructive debate and seamless alliance alignment.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Centre Introduced Indian Statistical Institute Bill In Lok Sabha
The central government on Monday introduced the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, laying out a modern statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) with a focused push toward data science, emerging technologies, and strategic industry collaboration.
Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh introduced the legislation, which seeks to repeal and replace the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959 while preserving the institute's designation as an Institution of National Importance.
The legislation aims to transition the existing society into an autonomous statutory body corporate.
The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 seeks to provide for a comprehensive statutory framework to the Indian Statistical Institute, to excel as a globally recognised centre in Statistical Sciences and allied fields
The legislation expands the statutory definition of Statistical Sciences and it includes "the fields of theoretical and applied statistics, mathematics, economics, data science, computer science and other quantitative sciences including biology, physics and earth sciences; and such other allied fields including quantitative social sciences and modern technologies, such as cryptology and other related disciplines as may be specified by the regulations."
(ANI)