India's quantum skilling model just changed. Instead of training one classroom at a time, QNu Labs, a global leader in full-stack sovereign quantum cybersecurity, incubated at IIT Madras Research Park and backed by the National Quantum Mission (NQM), has trained and certified SRM Institute of Science and Technology's first cohort of faculty qualified to deliver professional Quantum Communication courses.

The engagement also establishes a dedicated Quantum Communications Lab at SRMIST, equipped with real, industry-grade quantum-safe products - the same technology deployed across India's defence and banking networks. Students and researchers now have genuine hardware to build on, not simulations, fuelling research, innovation, and industry-ready talent from day one.