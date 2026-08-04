Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Money Sitting Idle In Bank? Sweep-In FD Can Earn More Without Locking It All
A sweep-in FD doesn't offer a higher interest rate than a regular FD. Its attraction is access to money without having to disrupt the entire deposit. Read full report here
India's Quantum Future Needed Teachers Before It Needed Students. QNu Labs and SRM Just Trained Them
India's quantum skilling model just changed. Instead of training one classroom at a time, QNu Labs, a global leader in full-stack sovereign quantum cybersecurity, incubated at IIT Madras Research Park and backed by the National Quantum Mission (NQM), has trained and certified SRM Institute of Science and Technology's first cohort of faculty qualified to deliver professional Quantum Communication courses.
The engagement also establishes a dedicated Quantum Communications Lab at SRMIST, equipped with real, industry-grade quantum-safe products - the same technology deployed across India's defence and banking networks. Students and researchers now have genuine hardware to build on, not simulations, fuelling research, innovation, and industry-ready talent from day one.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
"BTC approached $64K after the ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.6, its highest level since 2022. ISM is a leading indicator because purchasing managers often see shifts in demand before they appear in GDP or corporate earnings. A reading above 50 signals economic expansion, while stronger levels typically point to improving business activity and healthier risk appetite. Historically, sustained ISM readings above 55 have coincided with strong altcoin performance. If broader liquidity conditions improve alongside this trend, an altcoin season could begin to develop. Near term, $64K is resistance, while $63K remains key support."
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading in the $63,000-$64,000 range as investors remain cautious amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty. A stronger Japanese yen, supported by an estimated $59 billion in currency intervention, has accelerated the unwinding of yen carry trades, reducing liquidity for risk assets. Notably, two of Bitcoin's three major corrections this year have occurred during similar periods of yen strength, highlighting the growing influence of global macro trends. Selling pressure has also increased after Strategy sold 1,638 BTC, its second-largest Bitcoin sale this year, signalling reduced institutional exposure. Bitcoin needs to reclaim $65,000 to improve near-term sentiment, while $60,000 acts as a major support level ahead of Friday's US jobs report.