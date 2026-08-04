"Vulgar, Objectifying": TVK To Women's Panel On Udhayanidhi's Trisha Remarks

Thalapathy Vijay's TVK has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's objectionable remarks against actor Trisha at a rally.

Calling Stalin Junior's remarks "deeply troubling and offensive", TVK has sought action against the former deputy chief minister. The party is also planning statewide protests against the DMK leader.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur on Monday, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha". Pausing his speech, Udhayanidhi, with a smirk on his face, responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin resorted to offensive, double-meaning remarks and vulgar innuendos targeting a prominent female public figure, prompted by an audience chant," TVK has pointed out in its complaint to the NCW.

"Such language, delivered from a high-profile political platform, normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public space," the complaint added.

Read | "Disgusting": Vijay's TVK Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin Over 'Trisha' Reference

Citing that the remarks were against the "decorum" expected of public figures, the party has urged the NCW to take cognisance of the incident and issue a notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

TVK has also demanded an "unconditional public apology" from the DMK leader for using "objectifying and vulgar rhetoric" against a woman.

The party has also demanded that a police case be registered against the Leader of Opposition for "outraging the modesty of women".

Udhayanidhi's speech drew sharp reactions from TVK and the BJP.

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the clan," wrote TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan, adding that this was a new low for the politician.

Read | A Month After Her Viral Birthday Wish For Vijay, Trisha Writes Cryptic Note About Being "Unbothered"

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the DMK leader must be imprisoned.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin's double-meaning speech about Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha in Thanjavur is disgusting, obscene, vulgar, and shameful. Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife, and daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that. But it is shameful that former Chief Minister M K Stalin watches silently while these people, who call themselves the 'Dravidian Model,' speak this way in public," he said.

"Arresting and imprisoning Udhayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu," he added.

This is, unfortunately, not the first time Trisha has been spoken of in an objectionable manner, with Vijay often the main target. Since rumours of their relationship surfaced, figures in both cinema and politics have felt free to comment on it.

Earlier this year, TN BJP leader Nainar Nagendran remarked that Vijay should 'come out of Trisha's house' before entering politics. Her legal team responded on her behalf at the time.