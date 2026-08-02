TVK vs Opposition In Tamil Nadu Over Cauvery Dispute, 1st Major Test For Vijay

C Joseph Vijay is facing his first major test since becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The point of contention is the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between the state and neighbouring Karnataka.

The Opposition has been mounting pressure on the TVK government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. The government has rejected the demand, alleging that the Opposition is attempting to create political trouble for the chief minister rather than acting in the interests of Tamil Nadu.

According to the ruling party, there is little purpose in holding an all-party meeting when Opposition parties are allegedly approaching the issue with political motives.

The DMK has questioned the chief minister as to why he is reluctant to call an all-party meeting. The Opposition has also pointed out that the Karnataka government has already convened an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu Dam issue, increasing pressure on the TVK government to adopt a similar approach.

Rejecting the demand, senior TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar said the issue had already been discussed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

"A resolution was passed unanimously in the Legislative Assembly with the support of all political parties. Then what is the necessity of an all-party meeting? The DMK is only trying to create problems for our Chief Minister and is not concerned about the welfare of Tamil Nadu," he said.

CTR Nirmal Kumar also alleged that the Karnataka chief minister has close ties with the DMK's first family.

In the past, both the DMK and AIADMK governments convened all-party meetings during major developments in the Cauvery dispute. The TVK government, however, appears to be adopting a different strategy.

Vijay had planned to initiate direct talks with the Karnataka Chief Minister by visiting Bengaluru, but the visit was reportedly called off due to the prevailing tense situation in Karnataka.

Despite the criticism, sources in the TVK government say they are confident of handling the issue and have assured that Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water will be protected.

The DMK will hold a massive protest in Thanjavur on August 3 condemning the TVK government over the Cauvery and farmers' issue.