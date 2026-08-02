Moviegoers Spotted Fighting During <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Screening Over Alleged Spoilers

A trip to the cinema to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly took an unexpected turn after an alleged spoiler-filled conversation inside the theatre ended in a physical altercation. A video from the screening has now gone viral on X, with the bizarre incident leaving social media users amused and shocked in equal measure.

According to the viral post, four friends had planned to catch the newly released Marvel film and headed to the theatre "with great excitement". They were seated next to a man and his female friend. The post claimed that the man had already watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day once and had returned for a second viewing. During the screening, however, he allegedly began revealing the plot and upcoming scenes to his companion.

The post read, "He had already watched the movie once and had come to watch it again with her. While watching, he kept telling her the story and giving spoilers about what would happen in the next scenes."

The alleged spoilers did not sit well with the four friends sitting beside them. As the post put it, "The excitement of the four friends sitting beside them was getting ruined because the boy kept giving spoilers about what was going to happen next."

Unable to ignore it any longer, the group reportedly confronted the man inside the cinema hall. What began as a verbal argument soon escalated into a full-blown fight.

"Eventually, the four friends got into an argument with him right inside the cinema hall. The fight escalated, and they started hitting each other, creating complete chaos throughout the theater," the viral post claimed.

The video circulating on X appears to capture the aftermath, showing a commotion inside the packed auditorium as several people step in while others watch the chaos unfold. The authenticity of the video, as well as the location and circumstances of the incident, could not be independently verified.

The post concluded with a reminder for moviegoers: "People who have already watched a movie should avoid giving spoilers to others."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. The film marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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