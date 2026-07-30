Janhvi Kapoor Pairs Jeans-Tee With Rs 49,000 Miu Miu Sunglasses At <i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> Mumbai Premiere

Runway or not, you can trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve fashion goals. At the Mumbai premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor turned up in casuals and still served a look for the books.

The star-studded event was hosted a day before the release of Marvel's latest installment in the franchise. Bollywood celebrities, television personalities, and influencers were present at the event, but Janhvi Kapoor grabbed eyeballs.

Here is what she wore at the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Mumbai Premiere

The actor opted for a Spider-Man themed T-shirt from Bershka. The black tee featured a round neckline, short sleeves, and a red spider in the middle. It is priced at Rs 2,050.

Janhvi paired her printed T-shirt with oversized jeans from the collection of R13. The blue bottoms, with a concealed fly-and-button fastening and five pockets, made the look effortlessly chic. The short tee and flared jeans created structured silhouettes, offering an elongated look. The denim is priced at USD 701 (approximately Rs 67,069).

To complete the look, the actor layered it with a black jacket by Target. It featured white and red stripes at the top. But what stole the spotlight were Janhvi's Miu Miu sunglasses, priced at USD 515 (approximately Rs 49,273). The geometric-frame glasses featured a tortoiseshell pattern.

The Peddi star left her loose waves open and centre-parted. She opted for a matte pink lip shade with softly smudged cool-toned brown liner. Tinted cheeks and pink eyeshadow completed her monochromatic look.

Accompanying Janhvi Kapoor were celebrities including Abhishek Banerjee, Divyendu, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ruaanika Dhawan, Mahima Makwana, and Srishty Rode, among others.

About Spider-Man Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film produced by Marvel Studios. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, it explores Peter Parker's adventures as Spider-Man after he asked Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to cast a spell and erase his identity from everyone's memory in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film released in India on July 30, 2026. Speaking to NDTV, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking has started exceptionally well in India. Advance bookings are very encouraging, with strong demand across metros and premium formats. It's shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year."

NDTV called the film a "refreshing change of pace for a franchise that could have easily chased bigger explosions instead of bigger emotions." It is touted to be the best portrayal of Peter Parker by Tom Holland.

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