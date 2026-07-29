Zendaya's Spider-Inspired Louboutin Heels Steal The Show At <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> Premiere

Zendaya is fully locked into method dressing right now, and her latest red carpet look proves she's thinking right down to the smallest detail. While attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Los Angeles premiere on Monday at the Dolby Theatre, the actor, along with stylist Law Roach, leaned into the theme in a way that felt smart, fashion-forward and very controlled. The outfit made an impact, but it was her shoes that quietly stole the show.

The Shoes That Did All The Talking

Zendaya wore custom Christian Louboutin heels, and they were anything but basic. At first glance, they look like classic black pumps. But up close, the details tell a very different story.

The shoes are crafted in sheer black lace, giving them a slightly see-through effect that sits softly against the skin. The lace itself has a web-like pattern, which is a subtle nod to the Spider-Man theme without feeling too literal.

The standout element is the tiny spider embellishment placed right on the pointed toe. It's made with black beads and has a slightly raised, 3D finish, so it actually looks like it is sitting on the shoe. The placement is smart. It draws your eye instantly, but does not overpower the rest of the design.

The silhouette stays true to Louboutin's signature style. You have got the sharp pointed toe, a sleek and very thin stiletto heel, and of course, the iconic red sole. That flash of red underneath breaks the all-black palette just enough and adds that classic Louboutin edge.

Bewitching Black Gown

Zendaya paired the heels with a custom black Ashi Studio Fall 2026 couture gown. The dress featured a deep plunging neckline with a sharply fitted bodice. From the waist down, it opened into a dramatic, voluminous skirt with heavy ruffles and a long train that moved with every step.

Her hair followed the same mood. It was styled in a slick, wet-look finish, pulled back neatly, with a few strands shaped on the forehead in curved lines. Makeup stayed clean but defined, with a focus on the eyes.

Jewellery was kept minimal but effective. She wore long, diamond drop earrings that added just enough shine without taking attention away from the outfit.

What makes this look stand out is how controlled it feels. The shoes carry the concept in a clever way, and everything else supports it.

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