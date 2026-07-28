Zendaya Turns Heads In Spider-Leg Corset Gown At <i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> LA Premiere

Zendaya is once again making headlines with her bold red carpet style while promoting Spider Man: Brand New Day. The actress has been travelling with her husband and co-star, Tom Holland, attending premieres in cities including London, Shanghai and Los Angeles. At every stop, she has chosen a different outfit, but one detail has stayed the same: her love for dark looks.

Her latest appearance in Los Angeles may be her most eye-catching look yet. Zendaya arrived in a black satin Ashi Studio corset paired with a long train that gave her outfit a spiderweb-like shape and instantly caught everyone's attention on the red carpet.

The gown featured a deep V-shaped neckline, while the thin black details near her shoulders looked like spider legs. She completed the outfit with black pointed heels, which also featured tiny spider designs.

For jewellery, Zendaya wore long diamond earrings by Maison Boucheron. The earrings featured diamonds, white gold, onyx and black details. Her hair was pulled back neatly, with a few strands framing her forehead. The star finished the look with dark eye makeup.

Speaking about her latest look, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, told Variety, “It's kind of an abstract way to present the spider. You know, in our mind, it's like this metamorphosis of this woman into this thing. And the jewellery is Boucheron.”

Roach said it was difficult for him to choose just one favourite outfit from her Spider Man: Brand New Day press tour. Still, he liked the old spiderweb dress from John Galliano's 1997 Circus collection, which the actress wore at the film's London premiere in June.

When asked about Zendaya's upcoming Dune: Part Three promotions, Law Roach did not share many details. He simply said that the film's press tour “is a bit away, but it's gonna be great. I'm excited.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider Man: Brand New Day also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.