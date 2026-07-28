Inside Powerlifter Rajat Dalal's Delhi Bungalow Featuring A Gun Collection And Wall Of Medals

Rajat Dalal is a powerlifter and television personality who was born and raised in Faridabad, Haryana. While he was in college, he took up powerlifting and has since competed in several tournaments. He won multiple gold medals at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) in 2021 and at the WPC World Cups in 2019 and 2018.

He has also participated in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, which earned him wider recognition. In March 2026, he married the love of his life, Mahi, an athlete.

In the latest episode of Food With Farah, the powerlifter welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, into his home. Here is a brief tour of his Delhi bungalow, as seen in the filmmaker's vlog.

Inside Powerlifter Rajat Dalal's Delhi Bungalow

Rajat's Delhi bungalow has a huge, sprawling lawn. The patio is perfect for enjoying evenings or hosting gatherings during winter. The yard features neatly trimmed grass, and planters line the boundary of the house.

The front door leads guests into the living room. It is spacious, with brown hues dominating the space. It has an accent wall where the powerlifter and athlete have displayed medals they have won at various tournaments.

On the adjacent cream-coloured wall hangs a television, with a storage unit beneath it. Right beside the television are framed guns hanging on the wall. The room offers ample seating, with two sofas and two accent chairs arranged around a wooden centre table in front of the television.

In the dining area, there is a wooden cabinet displaying trophies won by Rajat and Mahi over the years. Placed opposite it is a six-seater dining table. The powerlifter's home is peppered with wooden furniture that adds a luxurious touch to every corner and elevates the otherwise simple decor.

Rajat's home also features a spacious parallel kitchen fitted with wooden cabinets and a black countertop. It is neat, clutter-free, and organised, yet clearly designed for everyday use.

Unlike the pastel-hued, minimalist interiors that frequently dominate Instagram and Pinterest, the powerlifter's bungalow feels warm, lived-in, and inviting. The thoughtful use of wood, personal memorabilia, and functional spaces gives the home a cosy character that reflects the lifestyle and achievements of its residents.

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