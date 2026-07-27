On Her Birthday, A Look At Kriti Sanon's 7-Step Morning Skincare Routine For Hydrated And Glowing Skin

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday today, it is the perfect time to take note of the actor's beauty and wellness habits. Known for her glowing skin, a few years ago, Kriti shared the simple morning skincare routine she follows to keep her skin hydrated, healthy, and fresh. From ice dunking to sunscreen, the actor revealed the seven steps she relies on before starting her day in a video she shared a few years ago.

Kriti said her skincare routine is quick and uncomplicated. While she does not use face masks every day, she turns to them whenever she feels her skin needs extra care. Here's a look at the routine she follows:

Starts The Day With Ice Dunking

After drinking lukewarm lemon water and cleansing her face, Kriti begins her skincare routine with ice dunking. She described ice as an underrated skincare tool that helps soothe inflammation, remove excess oil and dirt from pores, and make her feel more awake in the morning.

Uses Masks Based On Her Skin's Needs

On days when she has an early shoot, Kriti prefers using a detoxifying face mask. However, when her skin feels sensitive around her menstrual cycle, she switches to a hydrating mask instead.

Applies An Under-Eye Patch

The actor also uses a green tea and caffeine under-eye patch. She places the patches over her face mask and leaves both on for around 15 minutes before removing them.

Homemade Rose Water Toner

Once the mask and patches are removed, Kriti sprays a homemade toner made with glycerine and rose water. She said glycerine helps the skin retain moisture and is known for its hydrating and soothing properties.

Follows Up With A Serum

The next step is a serum containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, kakadu plum extract and aloe vera. According to Kriti, the combination helps hydrate the skin and improve uneven pigmentation.

Skips Moisturiser, Relies On Sunscreen

Instead of applying a separate moisturiser, Kriti chooses a sunscreen that also provides hydration. Stressing the importance of sun protection, she advised people to apply sunscreen generously and not overlook areas such as the neck and eyelids.

Finishes With Lip Balm

The final step in her routine is a hydrating lip balm. Kriti said she carries it with her wherever she goes to keep her lips moisturised throughout the day.

The actor's skincare routine focuses on hydration, sun protection, and simple skincare essentials, making it easy for anyone looking to adopt a low-maintenance beauty regimen.



Also Read: Inside Kriti Sanon's Rs 78 Crore Pali Hill Penthouse With A Sea View And Private Terrace