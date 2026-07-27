Inside Shalin Bhanot's Stylish New Home With A Custom Bar And All-White Interiors

Bigg Boss fame Shalin Bhanot has given fans a peek inside his new apartment, and the house looks as stylish as expected. The actor gave viewers a closer look at his home in Farah Khan's latest vlog.

From a personalised nameplate at the entrance to a bright, all-white living room, the apartment has several details that reflect Shalin's personal taste. From furniture to small decorative details, every section has been planned with care. For those who have been curious about Shalin's lifestyle away from the screen, the vlog offers a chance to see where the actor now lives and how he has designed his dream home.

At the entrance of Shalin Bhanot's apartment, guests are welcomed by a personalised doorplate with "Shalin Bhanot and Family" written on it. Farah Khan liked this small detail and said it gives visitors a warm feeling even before they enter the house. Inside, the living room has a soft and simple look with ivory, cream, and beige shades. The light colours make the room look bigger, brighter and more open.

One of the most eye-catching parts of the home is the custom-made corner bar. It has a wooden finish and glass shelves with LED lights, giving the space a rich look. Right next to the bar is a display wall where Shalin has placed his trophies, awards, books, frames and decorative items. The shelves also have lights behind them, making each item easy to notice.

The living and dining areas are connected through arched openings, which add a Mediterranean-inspired touch.

Shalin Bhanot's bedroom has a simple yet luxurious look. Behind the bed, LED lights glow, making the area stand out. Near the window, there is a cosy lounge chair that is perfect for reading or relaxing.

From the personalised entrance to the cosy bedroom, every part of Shalin Bhanot's home reflects his idea of modern living.