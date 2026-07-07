Pooja Bhatt Recalls Menopause Struggles And Cancer Scare In <i>Bigg Boss</i> House: 'Hot Flashes, A Breast Lump'

Reality TV fans will tell you that Pooja Bhatt was one of the most-loved contestants on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She emerged as one of the finalists, and even Salman Khan appreciated her game at the end.

However, her journey wasn't easy. The Sadak actor had a hard time, not because of the politics and game rules, but because of menopause and a health scare. In a recent podcast with Cyrus Broacha, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bhatt got candid about her experience.

Pooja Bhatt Went Through Menopause On Bigg Boss OTT 2

Speaking about menopause, she said, "I enacted menopause in my show Bombay Begums when I wasn't going through it. One week before I entered this house, I got my first hot flash. And I am like what the hell is happening to me. Hang on! Hang on! This is what I enacted in Bombay Begums," she said.

For a moment, she was in two minds, thinking that she was going to be inside the Bigg Boss house, which was an uncharted territory. She could not anticipate what she would go through physically.

"I almost backed out, but then I ploughed through it," she added.

She further shared that inside the house, the Bigg Boss team used to switch off the air conditioners for some time at night. "I would wake up drenched in perspiration," she shared, narrating her ordeal.

Pooja Bhatt's Health Scare Inside Bigg Boss House

No one knew, but Pooja Bhatt had a major health scare inside the Bigg Boss house. "Week two, I finish bathroom duties, I go in to take a shower, and I find a lump on my breast. And I am like okay, this must be a hormonal thing or it might be something that has bitten me," she told Cyrus, reminding him that there were bugs all over the place there.

She told herself, "Don't panic."

"That week passes, that lump stays the same size, and it's not hurting. Now we get into week three. I was like, okay, this could be cancer. If it is, we are here for six weeks. I can't die in six weeks," she further shared.

Cyrus insisted that she should have asked for an examination by a doctor,considering other contestants were seeking medical advice for even the slightest inconvenience.

"The professionals that we are, I am like grit your teeth, go through it, but that was playing at the back of my mind, and then, they decided to extend the show. So that is when I said. 'Oh oh, I can't do this. If this turns out to be cancer, I can't be spending three more weeks in the Bigg Boss house,'" Pooja Bhatt said.

Eventually, she requested to speak to a doctor, who advised her to get a mammography done as soon as possible. She shared that she was taken to the hospital blindfolded, and later a sonography ruled out cancer.

After the tests confirmed that she was healthy, she went inside the house again. "I went in with more energy and more vigour," she added.

Cyrus asked her what that lump was. She said it might have been a skin condition or something caused by stress. "It was just a Bigg Boss beemari [disease]," Cyrus said, laughing.

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