Maheep Kapoor Reveals The Supplement That Saves Her From "Brutal Hangovers"

Health and wellness have become an important part of many celebrities' daily lives, with personalised nutrition and supplements now playing a bigger role than ever. From vitamins and minerals to antioxidants and digestive support, many are opting for health plans based on detailed medical tests instead of following trends.

During her recent appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Maheep Kapoor opened up about the supplements she currently takes after returning from VIVAMAYR, a luxury medical wellness centre known for its personalised health programmes. She revealed that the recommendations came after undergoing detailed blood work, urine tests and other health assessments.

Why Glutathione Is One Of Her 'Favourites'

Among all the supplements she mentioned, glutathione caught the most attention because of the reason she takes it.

Sharing what she had been advised, Maheep Kapoor said, "They have told me that when you drink, have the glutathione. (It) helps with the liver and detoxifies. Hangovers are not so brutal."

She then added with a laugh, "So I bought lots of that. Anything that saves me from that brutal hangover, I am happy with."

The Supplements Maheep Kapoor Says She Takes

Maheep shared that her doctors suggested a mix of supplements based on her health reports. Here is what she mentioned:

Magnesium

Coenzyme Q10

Omega-3

Glutathione

Glajupax

A bitter digestive supplement

Maheep Kapoor Says She Was Diagnosed With Candida

Talking about her test results, Maheep said, "I have just come back from VIVAMAYR. So they gave me... they did my whole blood work and urine test and whatever. So I had Candida. So that is like you have to starve out the sugar in your body. And actually, a lot of women in India have candida, according to them."

When Soha Ali Khan asked whether she had to completely stop eating sugar, including jaggery and coconut sugar, Maheep replied, "It is all the same. You know, that is what people do not understand. They are like, ‘Oh, it is sugar-free.' But I said, ‘But there's jaggery, there are dates, honey. You do not want to feed the bugs.'"

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