How To Avoid Sleep Divorce, Soha Ali Khan Asks Delhi Doctor. Her Answer

Countless studies have, over the years, concluded that sleep is crucial for the body, not just to rest, but also to heal and re-energise. But it is often the most overlooked. Whether you are binge-watching a series, drinking with your friends, or scrolling through reels endlessly, your sleep patterns get disturbed, and you often end up sleeping less than you should.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Soha Ali Khan spoke to Kalki Koechlin and Dr Viny Kantroo, a Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, about sleep, its impact, ideal duration, pills, and more.

Sleep Divorce And How To Avoid

During the chat, Soha Ali Khan asked the expert about the sleep divorce trend, where couples choose to sleep in separate beds or even rooms to enjoy restful sleep without conflicts. "It's something I would like to avoid," she added, asking for tips from the expert.



The doctor suggested that if couples want to avoid it, they should consult a doctor for sleep apnea, which is a treatable condition. She also suggested that people who snore should avoid drinking alcohol right before bed. Sleeping on your side is another trick that may help, as snoring is often situational rather than permanent.

Why Sleep Is Important

The primary question is whether sleep is actually important or just a myth. "Sleep is very, very important for the body. All the decluttering, the memory consolidation, and the emotional health build up; it happens in sleep. Your immunity is all built up in sleep," added the expert.

She also explained that sleep is important for muscle health, muscle restoration, and healing. When you sleep, whatever you learn during the day gets consolidated during the night. "It is pushed into the subconscious mind," she added.

Explaining the decluttering process, Dr Kantroo said that there is a fluid in the brain that remains active at night, which helps flush out toxins. The body's cleansing mechanism also takes place at night. So, the real question is why we overlook sleep, which is crucial for the health of our brain, muscles, and overall well-being.

Do We Really Need To Work 8 Hours A Day

"Each one of us needs at least 7-8 hours of sleep in adulthood," the expert said, adding that people in the 20-40 age group must sleep at least 7-8 hours every day.

She added that young children need more sleep - for infants, it can be up to 18 hours a day - to help them build tissue because they are growing.

How Sleep Deprivation Affects The Body

If you lose a few hours of sleep over days or weeks, you will experience tachycardia, according to Dr Kantroo. It can lead to an increase in heart rate. "You will not be able to concentrate, you will have a foggy mind, you will be thinking something but something else, which means lack of coordination between what you are thinking and what you are saying," she explained.

She also said that India is experiencing a metabolic epidemic as a result of poor sleep patterns. More and more people are struggling with developing diabetes, hypertension, and obstructive sleep apnea. "This is a spectrum of diseases, which happen when you are chronically sleep deprived, and it causes insulin hyposensitivity," she added.

This leads to the overproduction of insulin at the micro level, which can translate into weight gain.

Are Sleeping Pills Safe

Often, when people experience trouble sleeping, a doctor prescribes them pills. The issue begins when people start self-medicating. Speaking about how safe these pills are, Dr Kantroo shared, "If you are using them on an intermittent basis, they are safe."

However, she added that if people take sleeping pills frequently, it can be a slippery slope. The expert explained that one must consult a healthcare professional because there are different types of sleep-related issues, and each requires a different prescription, which also varies depending on the patient's condition.

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