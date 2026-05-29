Inside Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Maldives Stay, Where A Suite Costs Rs 3 Lakh A Night

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are currently vacationing in the Maldives. The couple shared dreamy pictures yesterday, featuring a pool, blue skies, pristine surroundings, white sand, and a luxurious stay at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Their perfect escape is all about family time with daughter Inaaya.

The caption of the vacation dump read, "There's something healing about salt, air, sunshine, endless blue, and being with the people you love."

While the couple continues to enjoy their stay, take a look inside their luxurious accommodations and what they offer.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set across two naturally formed islands in the South Ari Atoll, where you can enjoy a spectrum of blue from the sky to the sea. The villas and suites set above the sea offer endless views of the horizon that you can never get tired of staring at.

The stay promises barefoot luxury, intuitive hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences. One of the biggest highlights of staying here is dining under the sea at the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. While you relish scrumptious food, you can also get acquainted with marine life.

Not just that, you can also book your accommodation under the sea. The Muraka Undersea Residence offers guests a one-of-a-kind stay. Instead of a striking view under the open sky, one can experience what it's like to live amid schools of fish.

For adventure junkies, scuba diving, coral adoption, swimming with nurse sharks, snorkelling, and sunset fishing are ideal activities to participate in. If you want to stay on the ground, the luxury stay has a tennis court, and fitness enthusiasts can go for a run to explore the twin islands. Not to mention private charters and cruises that one can book for an expedition into the sea.

What Is Costs To Stay At Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Beach Villa - USD 797 (approximately Rs 76,192)

Sunrise Water Villa - USD 921 (approximately Rs 88,046)

Deluxe Beach Villa with a pool - USD 962 (approximately Rs 91,965)

Grand Water Villa - USD 1,024 (approximately Rs 97,892)

Family Beach Villa - USD 1,063 (approximately Rs 1,01,621)

Sunset Water Villa with a pool - USD 1,071 (approximately Rs 1,02,385)

Deluxe Water Villa with a pool - USD 1,102 (approximately Rs 1,05,349)

Grand Water Villa with a pool - USD 1,241 (approximately Rs 1,18,637)

Premium Water Villa with a pool - USD 1,277 (approximately Rs 1,22,079)

2 Bedroom Grand Water Villa - USD 1,365 (approximately Rs 1,30,491)

2 Bedroom Deluxe Beach Villa with a pool - USD 1,438 (approximately Rs 1,37,470)

2 Bedroom Grand Water Villa with a pool - USD 1,536 (approximately Rs 1,46,839)

2 Bedroom Rangali Ocean Pavilion with a pool - USD 3,206 (approximately Rs 3,06,488)

3 Bedroom Beach Suite with a pool - USD 3,258 (approximately Rs 3,11,459)

The aforementioned prices, excluding taxes and government charges, are dynamic and may change depending on the influx of tourists.

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