Lose 7 Kg In 30 Days? Fitness Trainer Shares 15 Rules For Rapid Weight Loss

Fitness trainer Takai Raashid has shared a detailed 30-day plan aimed at helping people lose up to 15 pounds (6.8 kg), outlining a disciplined approach that focuses on diet, exercise, consistency, and mindset. The trainer's plan stresses the importance of structured eating, regular workouts, proper sleep, and long-term commitment rather than quick fixes.

Introducing the plan, Raashid emphasised that fat loss comes from a combination of controlled calorie intake, high protein consumption, and consistent physical activity. He also highlighted the role of planning, tracking progress, and maintaining strict discipline throughout the 30-day period.

Here's what he wrote:

Eat in a calorie deficit



500-750 below maintenance. Track it... don't guess.

Hit your daily protein goal

0.8-1 g per lb bodyweight. Minimum 130-180 g for most.

Eat 20-30 g of protein per meal

Build every meal around your protein.

Strength train at least 3x/week

Follow a plan. Don't just show up and guess.

Incline walk / StairMaster 3-5x per week

30-45 mins. Like the walking challenge I shared this week.

Get 10k+ steps daily

Walk more. It's fat loss without the stress.

Sleep 7-9 hrs per night

No sleep = slower fat loss. Simple.

Plan your meals ahead

No plan = random eating = no results.

Stick to whole foods

Lean meats, rice, eggs, fruit, oats, and greens.

Skip calorie-loaded drinks

Water, coffee, zero-cal drinks. Smoothies are fine if tracked.

Cut processed sugar

No candy, pastries, sugary cereals, or junk.

No cheat meals for 30 days

You're either all in or you're wasting time.

Weigh in first thing daily

Same time, after the bathroom. Track the trend.

Get real accountability

Coach, programme, or system. Fat loss is easier when someone's watching your execution.

Lock in your mindset

Short-term pain. Long-term freedom. Stay locked.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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