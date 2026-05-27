Lose 7 Kg In 30 Days? Fitness Trainer Shares 15 Rules For Rapid Weight Loss

- Takai Raashid shared a 30-day fat loss plan to lose up to 15 pounds (6.8 kg)
- Plan includes calorie deficit of 500-750 below maintenance with tracked intake
- Sleep 7-9 hours nightly and avoid cheat meals for the entire 30-day period
Fitness trainer Takai Raashid has shared a detailed 30-day plan aimed at helping people lose up to 15 pounds (6.8 kg), outlining a disciplined approach that focuses on diet, exercise, consistency, and mindset. The trainer's plan stresses the importance of structured eating, regular workouts, proper sleep, and long-term commitment rather than quick fixes.
Introducing the plan, Raashid emphasised that fat loss comes from a combination of controlled calorie intake, high protein consumption, and consistent physical activity. He also highlighted the role of planning, tracking progress, and maintaining strict discipline throughout the 30-day period.
Here's what he wrote:
Eat in a calorie deficit
500-750 below maintenance. Track it... don't guess.
Hit your daily protein goal
0.8-1 g per lb bodyweight. Minimum 130-180 g for most.
Eat 20-30 g of protein per meal
Build every meal around your protein.
Strength train at least 3x/week
Follow a plan. Don't just show up and guess.
Incline walk / StairMaster 3-5x per week
30-45 mins. Like the walking challenge I shared this week.
Get 10k+ steps daily
Walk more. It's fat loss without the stress.
Sleep 7-9 hrs per night
No sleep = slower fat loss. Simple.
Plan your meals ahead
No plan = random eating = no results.
Stick to whole foods
Lean meats, rice, eggs, fruit, oats, and greens.
Skip calorie-loaded drinks
Water, coffee, zero-cal drinks. Smoothies are fine if tracked.
Cut processed sugar
No candy, pastries, sugary cereals, or junk.
No cheat meals for 30 days
You're either all in or you're wasting time.
Weigh in first thing daily
Same time, after the bathroom. Track the trend.
Get real accountability
Coach, programme, or system. Fat loss is easier when someone's watching your execution.
Lock in your mindset
Short-term pain. Long-term freedom. Stay locked.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Also Read: Why Salman Khan, 60, Says 'Every Day Is A Cheat Day' For Him: "I'll Eat What I'll Eat"
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