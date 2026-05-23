From 84 Kg To 54 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares How She Lost 30 Kg In 5 Months

Here is the thing about losing weight that the fitness industry doesn't want to admit: most people fail not because they lack discipline, but because they start too hard, too fast, and burn out before their body even has a chance to change.

Fat loss coach Anjali Sachan knows this firsthand. She lost 30 kilograms, going from 84 kg to 54 kg. And, the routine that got her there wasn't the usual one. No punishing sprints. No two-hour gym sessions.

Just a phased cardio plan built around one radical idea: respect where you are starting from.

Start Embarrassingly Small

Anjali's first phase begins at just 4,000 steps a day. For anyone who has been fed the "10,000 steps minimum" gospel, that sounds almost laughable.

But she makes a point that was hard to argue with when you are carrying extra weight, your joints and tendons are already under load.

Throw a 10,000-step target at a body that isn't ready, and you get knee pain, shin splints, exhaustion, and eventually, you quit. Sound familiar?

The goal of Phase 1 isn't fat loss. It's consistency. Let the body adapt first.

Build Before You Accelerate

From there, the plan climbs gradually. Phase 2 introduces 8,000 steps plus one Zone 2 cardio session per week: a comfortable pace where you can hold a conversation, not a breathless grind. Phase 3 moves to 10,000–12,000 steps with two Zone 2 sessions. By Phase 4, you're at 15,000 steps. Phase 5, the most advanced, reaches 20,000 steps with two to three weekly sessions.

What makes this work is that each phase only makes sense after the previous one. Your joints are stronger. Your recovery is faster. Your body can genuinely handle more — because you gave it months to prepare, not days.

The Part Most People Skip Over

Anjali is clear on something that gets buried in fitness content: cardio alone does not cause fat loss. A calorie deficit does. Cardio simply makes maintaining that deficit easier by increasing how much energy you burn. It is a tool, not the mechanism.

That distinction matters more than it sounds. People who treat cardio as the entire solution end up exhausted and frustrated when the scale doesn't move. People who understand it as one piece of a bigger picture, alongside food, sleep, and recovery, are the ones still going six months later.

Thirty kilograms isn't lost overnight. It's lost in phases, patiently, one sustainable step at a time.

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