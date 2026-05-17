Masaba Gupta Inches Closer To Her Pre-Pregnancy Strength: '19 Months In, 3 Kg To Go'

Masaba Gupta is training hard to return to her pre-pregnancy strength and body composition. She has always prioritised her health; however, after welcoming her daughter in October 2024, she confessed that she lacks motivation to work out but has been persevering.

Taking to Instagram, the ace designer shared a video of herself working out in the gym. She can be seen performing a seated cable row variation and strength training exercises.

Masaba Gupta Nears Pre-Pregnancy Strength

Masaba Gupta confessed that she has been obsessed with two things - fitness and pure carbohydrates. "Somewhere between my obsession for fitness & pure carbs - I have slowly come closer to my pre-pregnancy strength and body composition," she wrote.

It has been 19 months since she welcomed her daughter, Matara, with her husband and actor Satyadeep Misra. The designer mentioned that she has just 3 kg left to lose to reach her pre-pregnancy body composition.

"Am I motivated every single morning like I used to be in the gym? No," Masaba confessed, adding, "But am I dedicated to being fit? HELL YES!"

Speaking about her progress, she added that she was training hard to achieve her back definition.

Concluding the note, she thanked her coach, Apoorv Mathur, for being patient, supporting her through her breakdowns, and letting her go at her own pace. "I have the privilege of training with you," she wrote.

Commenting on the video, Neena Gupta wrote, "Love you, baby."

Masaba Gupta Welcomed Daughter Matara In October 2024

On October 11, 2024, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared a joint post on Instagram, announcing the birth of their daughter, Matara. "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep," the caption read.

Commenting on the post, Neena Gupta wrote, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter. May God protect us)."

Throughout her pregnancy, the designer continued to share photos of what she was eating and how she was preparing to welcome her first child.

Speaking to NDTV, Neena Gupta revealed, "Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was 'Thank God'. She can use all my bags and jewellery."

Right after the birth of her granddaughter, the actor added, "It's still sinking in. I don't know about becoming a grandmother, but I know a new member has come. I am taking care of my daughter. I told Masaba, 'You take care of your daughter, I'll take care of you.'"

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023.

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