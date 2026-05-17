Pakistani Star Sanam Saeed Debuts At Cannes In A White Peacock-Inspired Look

Pakistani star Sanam Saeed has officially made her Cannes debut in a custom Hussain Rehar ensemble. The actor walked the red carpet, paying tribute to the late actor Shamim Ara, who was also referred to as 'The Tragic Beauty'.

Sanam Saeed's Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Wearing a Hussain Rehar outfit, Sanam Saeed walked the Cannes red carpet. According to the official Instagram handle of the label, 50 artisans spent 2,354 hours creating the white peacock-inspired masterpiece.

"Designed for Cannes, the ensemble unveils a white peacock-inspired masterpiece shimmering with Mukesh, Zardozi, and radiant mirror work. Fifty artisans devoted 2,354 hours to sculpting the whole look," read the caption.

To complete her look, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor opted for diamond ear cuffs and a maang tikka by Hanif Jewellers. As for the hairstyle, she went with a sleek high ponytail adorned with white flowers. Her makeup featured soft brown tones, with smoky eyeshadow making her eyes pop.

According to Anas Naceer, a historian, Sanam Saeed's white peacock-inspired look for Cannes was a tribute to Shamim Ara. He added that this is not the first time the designer has drawn inspiration from a peacock. "In his latest collection, Nargis, he transformed the iconic model Aqsa Shah into a peacock," he noted in his post.

Designer Hussain Rehar Debuts At Cannes

It wasn't just Sanam Saeed who debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year; designer Hussain Rehar also walked the red carpet.

"Representing South Asia at its prime, a symphony of heritage and couture, the custom-made hand-woven sherwani embodies the grandeur of tradition reimagined through contemporary artistry. The look is adorned with an emerald green Iman Zamin amulet, representing protection and blessings. Conceived in Lahore by fifteen master artisans, this sherwani is sculpted from luminous light-gold tissue silk under the vision of our Creative Director, Hussain Rehar," read the caption.

The Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 12, will conclude on May 23.

Also Read | Influencer Exposes Cannes Red Carpet Reality: 'Paid Rs 44,500 For 7 Videos, 7 Photos'