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Aditi Rao Hydari Serves High Glam In A Green Thigh-Slit Gown At Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a custom Tony Ward gown to bring high glam to the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival

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Aditi Rao Hydari Serves High Glam In A Green Thigh-Slit Gown At Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari on the Cannes red carpet in a green thigh-slit gown.
Festival de Cannes, Tony Ward/ Instagram
  • Aditi Rao Hydari wore a custom Tony Ward green gown at Cannes 2024
  • She accessorised with Indriya Jewels necklace and Alexandre Birman heels
  • Her makeup included red-pink lipstick, tinted cheeks, and shimmery eyeshadow
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Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes red carpet look is finally out, and it was worth the wait. The Heeramandi actor served high-fashion glam in a green gown, taking the Internet by storm.

Aditi Rao Hydari At The Cannes Red Carpet

The Gandhi Talks star opted for a custom Tony Ward green gown, bringing glamour to the Cannes Film Festival. Taking to Instagram, the label shared, "Aditi Rao Hydari lights up the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in an ethereal Tony Ward Couture SS25 gown."

Guess who commented on it? Husband and actor Siddharth could not hold back from praising her. He was all heart for his wife as she walked one of the most prestigious red carpets for the fifth time.

To elevate the gown, she chose an encrusted necklace from Indriya Jewels and heels by Alexandre Birman. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi completed her look with soft glam makeup. She opted for a red-pink-hued lipstick, tinted cheeks, and shimmery eyeshadow to elevate the look.

For the hairstyle, she left her wavy locks loose and centre-parted them.

Aditi Rao Hydari At Cannes

For her first look from Cannes, Aditi styled a striped halter-neck dress from The IQ Collection. She tied her hair in a ponytail and finished with a matte makeup look, adding highlighter to the high points of her face.

As for the second look, she opted for a JADE by Monica and Karishma saree. Her caption read, "Wearing a saree... the traditional way. Revolutionary, I know." She finished the look with bold pink lips, soft brown blush on her cheeks, and smoky eyeshadow.

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will culminate on May 23.

Also Read | Influencer Exposes Cannes Red Carpet Reality: 'Paid Rs 44,500 For 7 Videos, 7 Photos'

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