From 80 Kg To 58 Kg: Fitness Influencer Shares How She Lost 22 Kg Despite PMOS

Weight loss can be especially challenging for women living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition often linked to insulin resistance, irregular periods, fatigue, and stubborn weight gain. Recently, the condition has officially been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) to better reflect its wider impact on metabolism and hormones - not just the ovaries.

For many women with PMOS, sustainable weight loss comes with consistent lifestyle habits that support hormonal balance and metabolic health.

Fitness Influencer Shares How She Lost 22 Kg Despite PMOS

Fitness influencer Tanisha Chadha, who went from 80 kg to 58 kg, shared the seven realistic habits that helped her transform her body. "And no… I didn't starve. I didn't do extreme diets. I just got consistent with the basics," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

1. Calorie Deficit

"I didn't starve myself — I just stayed in a slight, sustainable calorie deficit," Tanisha said. Eating enough to fuel workouts while staying 200-300 calories below maintenance made her progress steady and realistic.

2. High-protein diet

She added, "Protein in every meal = fewer cravings + easier fat loss, especially with PMOS." Hitting 25-30g protein will keep you full, stabilise blood sugar, and help preserve muscle while losing fat.

3. Strength Training

More weights, less random cardio is better for metabolism and gives you a toned body. Lifting 3-4x a week builds lean muscle that burns more calories at rest and actually changes your shape.

4. Daily Movement

Walking, steps, and small movements all day can make a huge difference. Aim for 8-10k steps daily, adding up to hundreds of extra calories burned without draining my energy.

5. Walk After Meals

A 5–10 min walk after eating is good for digestion and blood sugar control. Those short walks flatten glucose spikes and reduce bloating, which is key for PMOS management.

6. Fixed Meal Timing

No constant snacking means a stable routine and better hormonal balance. Eating 3 balanced meals 4-5 hours apart stops insulin rollercoasters and cuts mindless grazing.

7. Sleep And Stress Control

Prioritising 7-8 hours and managing cortisol means your body could actually let go of weight instead of holding on.

"PMOS weight loss isn't about doing more…It's about doing the right things consistently," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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