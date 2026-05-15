Nutritionist Who Lost 30 Kg On Ozempic Shares Tips To Manage Constipation

Since it became widely known that GLP-1 drugs, which help manage blood sugar levels, can also aid weight loss, they have helped many people manage chronic illnesses. By curbing appetite, these jabs can help a patient lose a significant amount of weight, but not without side effects.

Many people have started seeing these injections as a shortcut to lose weight, but they often do not take into account the side effects. They also fail to maintain a healthy lifestyle and workout routine, leading to weight gain within a year after quitting weight-loss drugs.

One of the most common side effects of losing weight through GLP-1 drugs is constipation. Aakanksha Chauhan, a GLP-1 advocate and nutrition coach, took to Instagram to explain how to regulate bowel movements during a weight-loss journey.

How To Manage Constipation During The Weight-Loss Journey

"Hi, my name is Aakanksha, and I lost 30 kg on GLP-1," she shared, adding, "Now, one of the most common problems that you do actually encounter when you are on GLP-1 is constipation."

This happens because the body empties food from the gastrointestinal tract more slowly. In this case, bowel movements can start behaving like traffic in a metropolitan city. Hence, many people struggle with constipation. But it is an issue with a simple fix.

"Make sure you have lots of fibre," suggested the nutritionist. However, she advised against suddenly adding excessive amounts of fibre to your meals, because that won't fix constipation, but rather create more problems.

"They throw fibre at the problem like it's a crisis meeting. They drink one glass of water and expect miracles. Or worse, they reach for random laxatives because someone on the internet said so," the founder of Ekaant Care mentioned in her caption.

She suggested taking two spoons of isabgol (a plant-based dietary fibre) and mixing it with cranberry, pomegranate, or any kind of juice. Once you turn this blend into a jelly-like consistency, cut it into small cubes. Have two spoons of it like a dessert after your meals, and that should help ease bowel movements.

Apart from this, she advised drinking more water, consuming enough protein to support metabolism, and walking after meals. "And if it becomes painful, persistent, or genuinely uncomfortable, stop being stubborn and speak to a doctor. This isn't a DIY experiment," the nutritionist cautioned.

"Ozempic works beautifully when you respect it. It backfires when you treat it like a shortcut," the GLP-1 advocate concluded.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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