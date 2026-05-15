Artist Aarti Khetarpal Brings Vrindavan To Cannes With Pocket Bhagavad Gita And Krishna Bag

Every year, the Cannes red carpet witnesses unique creations that grab the spotlight. Whether it is Alia Bhatt's Bridgerton-inspired saree or Tara Sutaria's ivory corset gown, Indians are commanding attention at the gala.

However, Aarti Khetarpal, a Vrindavan-based artist featured in the 2026 Grammy-nominated album Sounds Of Kumbha, proudly represented her faith on the red carpet. While most people opt for a traditional, fusion, or Western outfit, she made an appearance in a Vrindavan-inspired lehenga.

Artist Aarti Khetarpal Debuts At Cannes In A Vrindavan-Themed Lehenga

Taking to her Instagram, the artist shared pictures from her debut. "This is for every human who believes in God," her caption read.

She arrived at the film festival, wearing a mustard-yellow lehenga made by Sulakshana Monga. The skirt, however, was one-of-a-kind with Vrindavan-based art painted on it. The intricately embroidered blouse and dupatta complemented the main character: the skirt.

The artist completed her look with a green meenakari necklace, statement earrings, and a kada. However, that's not all about her look. As a devotee of Lord Krishna, she carried her Krishna bag, a pocket-sized Bhagavad Gita, and a Tulsi kanthi mala.

She thanked her family, writing, "For my mother who taught me how to chant and love Krishna. For (my) bhai, who's the wind beneath my wings. For my sister, who's awake all night to handle work back in India, and for dad, whose film is being showcased at Cannes this year."

"Every platform you gift me, Krishna, is a responsibility to serve you with integrity," she wrote, adding, "I owe you my everything, God, because you are my everything."

For makeup, the artist opted for bold red lips, a neutral base, and pink eyeshadow. She opted for straight locks.

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