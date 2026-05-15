Barbara Palvin Debuts Baby Bump At Cannes, Confirms Pregnancy With Husband Dylan Sprouse

Model Barbara Palvin and her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse, took over the Cannes red carpet and the internet with their first pregnancy announcement. As the couple expects their first child, the model decided to debut her baby bump. What could be better than the Cannes red carpet?

On Thursday, the couple, dressed to the nines, arrived at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Wearing a powder blue satin gown, the model arrived with Dylan Sprouse, who looked sharp in a classic tuxedo. The couple posed for pictures while cradling Palvin's baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, the couple broke the news with a rock-and-roll emoji in the caption. The photo carousel also included a sonography image of their baby's hand making the same gesture. As the couple announced their pregnancy, congratulations poured in. Actors and television personalities, including Brenda Song, Claire Holt, Ari Fournier, and Ava Phillippe, shared their best wishes for the expecting parents.

Relationship Timeline Of Barbara Palvin And Dylan Sprouse

The couple reportedly met in 2017 at a party, where they had a brief but awkward encounter. Later, Palvin followed Sprouse on Instagram, and that kick-started a conversation between the two. In an interview with W Magazine, Sprouse recalled in 2019, "She followed me, so I was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," adding, "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."

In 2018, Sprouse had a trip planned to China for a six-month shoot. Palvin not only texted him back, but she also flew there to meet him. Speaking to People Now, she confessed, "I kind of flew to China to see him after talking for three months."

They officially began dating in June 2018. That same year, they made their relationship public. On Sprouse's birthday, Palvin posted, "Even though it's your birthday, I feel I just got the biggest present of all."

In January 2019, they moved in together, and they shared pictures on Instagram, which they later deleted. Since then, they have continued making public appearances together and supporting each other on Instagram and at red carpets.

In July 2023, the couple finally got married in a church in Budapest. Fans of the couple were thrilled as they announced their pregnancy in May 2026.

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