Tara Sutaria Brings Vintage Glamour In Ivory Corset Gown At The Cannes Film Festival

Actor Tara Sutaria is clearly making the most of her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. After already turning heads with her first two appearances, the actor has now unveiled her third look from the French Riviera.

For her latest outing, Tara stepped out in an elegant ivory ensemble featuring a Vivienne Westwood corset. The structured bodice hugged her silhouette perfectly, while the soft draped neckline added just the right amount of old-Hollywood glamour.

The gown flowed into a sleek satin skirt. Draped delicately over her arms was a matching stole, which instantly elevated her entire look.

But Tara did not stop there.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired the all-white ensemble with dazzling diamond-and-emerald jewellery, including a statement necklace and matching chandelier earrings.

Tara wore her hair in a sleek bun, letting her sharp features do all the talking. Soft sculpted cheeks, defined eyes, and a nude lip completed the look.

Tara Sutaria's Cannes 2026 Looks

A day ago, the actor shared a series of pictures from the French Riviera, giving fans a glimpse into the beginning of her Cannes 2026 journey.

Sharing the images, she wrote, "Thrilled to be invited to Festival de Cannes and to be honoured at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala. Tomorrow eve is a big moment! Stay tuned.. Until then, some moments from day one."

As for her first Cannes look, Tara went classic with a dramatic black-and-white Helsa gown - and it delivered full old-Hollywood energy. The strapless dress featured a structured corset-style bodice with a striking white neckline detail. The voluminous black skirt added drama, while delicate white lace peeking from the hem brought in a softer touch.

As for her second look, she wore an all-black ensemble from Romanian designer label Rhea Costa. The look centred on a dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline and voluminous draping that framed her collarbones. A corset-inspired bodice cinched her waist, flowing into a sleek pencil skirt.

Tara accessorised with opera-length black leather gloves, chunky gold Vintage Chanel earrings, Jimmy Choo pointed-toe black stilettos, and angular dark YSL sunglasses.

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