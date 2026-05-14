Who Is 'The Skin Doctor'? Influencer Arrested Over Posts Against Sunjay Kapur's Family

A social media influencer has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting objectionable content about the family of businessman Sunjay Kapur following his death. According to sources, the accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is known on social media by the handle 'The Skin Doctor'.

Who is 'The Skin Doctor'?

The influencer, known online as ‘The Skin Doctor' and identified as Dr Neelam Singh, is a dermatologist with a significant following on social media platforms, with 105K on Instagram and 902K on X as of now.

His Instagram bio describes him as "a socio-politically aware dermatologist". Take a look:

Apart from sharing content related to skincare, he is known to comment on political developments in India and frequently posts views on social and political issues. His YouTube channel carries the description "A dermatologist speaking on social issues." His X bio reads, “I'm not important; what I say is.”

The Sunjay Kapur Case

The accused was questioned and later taken into custody, officials said. The action followed a complaint filed at the Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi by the Kapur family over the social media posts. Based on the complaint, police initiated legal proceedings and arrested the influencer. Further investigation is underway.

What We Know So Far About The Feud Over Sunjay Kapur's Estate

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died in London in June last year, has left behind an estate estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. A prolonged legal dispute over the inheritance is currently underway between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor.

Last month, the Delhi High Court directed that Sunjay Kapur's assets, estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore, must be preserved and not "dissipated" as the legal dispute unfolds.

The court granted an interim injunction restraining his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, from selling any of the assets. Additionally, it ordered that Sunjay Kapur's bank accounts should not be operated.

The court observed that the responsibility lies with Priya Kapur to dispel doubts surrounding the authenticity of the will attributed to Sunjay Kapur.

It further noted that the children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, had established a prima facie case, adding that failing to act could result in "injustice" if the will is later proven to be forged.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor have accused Priya Sachdeva Kapur of forging their father's will and submitting an incomplete list of his assets. According to their claims, several high-value items have been omitted.

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdeva Kapur have a son together, Azarias Kapur, and used to co-parent Priya's daughter, Safira (from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal).

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died in London on June 12 last year while playing polo. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, there were also claims of anaphylactic shock. His mother even hinted at a "transnational conspiracy" behind his death.

However, British medical authorities later confirmed in August that he died of natural causes.



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post After Karisma Kapoor's Children Get Relief In Sunjay Kapur 30,000-Crore Estate Row